Dak Prescott has taken his game to another level this season, which has resulted in serious MVP consideration.

Kirk Cousins and Joe Burrow make this list with a 1.6% interception rate. Despite suffering season-ending injuries, both showed they were on track for a great year.

The highest-level quarterbacks in the NFL have a penchant for limiting turnovers, especially interceptions. Nothing breaks the back of a team more than a devastating pick at the wrong moment.

Beyond just looking at the raw number of interceptions, it can be useful to look at the QBs who are throwing the lowest percentage of picks. This can be a helpful tool to determine which QBs are the best at taking care of the football relative to how often they pass.

Through 13 weeks of the 2023 season, there are many names you'd expect to find on a list of the QBs with the lowest interception percentage (min. 300 pass attempts), but there are a few surprises too.

10 Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers

1.8% Interception Rate

There was a lot of talk about how Brock Purdy was nothing but a system QB and that he's surrounded by elite talent on the offensive line and in the skill positions. While the latter is inarguably true, Purdy is disproving the former theory every time he suits up.

His most recent performance, a 314-yard, four-touchdown display against the best team in football, the Philadelphia Eagles, catapulted him into the MVP discussion. The second-year man is actually the odds-on favorite for the award at a lot of sportsbooks, and with good reason. Not only is his INT rate very low, his 6.9 TD rate tops the league. He also leads the NFL in completion percentage (70.2), yards per attempt (9.6), and passer rating (116.1).

Stat Brock Purdy NFL Rank INT Rate 1.8 10th TD Rate 6.9 1st Comp. Pct. 70.2 1st Yards/Attempt 9.6 1st Passer Rating 116.1 1st

What do all those numbers mean? Well, essentially what he's doing is finding the perfect marriage between being responsible and efficient and making big plays. A guy who throws touchdowns at a higher rate than anyone while also throwing interceptions at a top 10 level while also averaging nearly a first down per pass is about as good as it gets.

9 Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars

1.8% Interception Rate

Trevor Lawrence is really blossoming into the kind of franchise QB that led to #Tank4Trev discussions for the entire year leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft. He was on his way to a second straight AFC South division title before suffering an ankle injury in a shocking Week 13 loss. The injury is not as bad as originally feared, but it remains to be seen when he can return.

In his rookie year, Lawrence had it rough, going 3-14 while leading the league with 17 interceptions. He improved immensely in that respect in his sophomore season, finishing top 10 in interception rate thanks to just eight picks. He's continued that progress in 2023, throwing seven so far this year, and it doesn't hurt that the Jags are building a solid roster around him.

8 Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings

1.6% Interception Rate

Kirk Cousins signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. In his starts with the team, the Vikings are 50-37-1. Despite the fine record, the team has failed to go deep into the playoffs.

Cousins' contract expires at the end of this season and both he and the Vikings had seemingly come to a decision on their futures. The quarterback started off red-hot through eight games, throwing for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and only five interceptions, which led to head coach Kevin O'Connell publicly calling for Cousins' return for another go in 2024.

Cousins With Vikings Yards TDs INTs 2018 4,298 30 10 2019 3,603 26 6 2020 4,265 35 13 2021 4,221 33 7 2022 4,547 29 14 2023 2,331 18 5

Unfortunately, in Week 9, the quarterback ruptured his Achilles tendon, ending his season. Cousins will be a free agent after the season, and he is expected to be healthy by the start of next year. He should have plenty of suitors based on his play this year—including the Vikings.

7 Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

1.6% Interception Rate

Joe Burrow has done a lot of winning in the past few years. First, he won a National Championship with the LSU Tigers in 2019. He then quickly changed the fortunes of the Cincinnati Bengals, leading the team to the Super Bowl in just his second pro season in 2021.

Since making the big game, Burrow has been desperate to get back. He fell just short in 2022 and now injuries have taken their toll in 2023. In the early part of the season, the quarterback struggled with a strained calf. In Week 11's game against the Ravens, right when the QB was starting to get over the calf issue, Burrow tore ligaments in his wrist, ending his season.

Despite his elite interception rate, Burrow's numbers were down this year, especially his yards per attempt, which was only at 6.4. That can largely be attributed to the calf injury, which did not allow for him to plant off that leg and drive the ball down the field early in the year. The star quarterback is expected to be fully healthy by the start of next season.

6 Derek Carr - New Orleans Saints

1.5% Interception Rate

The New Orleans Saints have been treading water since Sean Payton and Drew Brees left. They decided to try and improve at the quarterback position this year by signing Derek Carr. The results have been a mixed bag.

Carr has certainly done a good job of avoiding turnovers, as he has the same INT rate as MVP candidates Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson, but touchdowns have been hard to come by. The quarterback has thrown just 11 in 12 starts.

Lucky for Carr and the Saints, they play in a bad division. The team is currently 5-7, but that is just one game back of the NFC South division lead. If Carr can continue to avoid giving the ball away, the Saints may be able to backdoor their way into the playoffs. However, the Saints have not announced the severity of the concussion Carr sustained in Week 13 and whether they will have to go to gunslinger Jameis Winston, who is the anti-thesis of Derek Carr.

5 Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

1.5% Interception Rate

This offseason, the Baltimore Ravens made a change at offensive coordinator, replacing Greg Roman with Todd Monken. Monken pledged to make Lamar Jackson and the passing game more efficient, and so far, he is doing just that.

Jackson is shining as a passer this year. In fact, two of his numbers match the ones he had when he won the MVP Award in 2019. In both years, Jackson had a career-high 7.8 yards per attempt, but also featured a career-low interception percentage of 1.5%. He's also putting up a career high completion percentage, at 68.3, good for fifth in the NFL.

With Jackson becoming a more efficient and responsible passer without losing any of the athleticism that makes him such a dangerous threat on the ground, the Ravens offense is going to be very tough to stop. Especially if Zay Flowers blossoms into a true WR1.

4 Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

1.5% Interception Rate

Since coming into the league as a fourth-round pick in 2016, Dak Prescott has been an upper-echelon quarterback. So far, in 2023, the Dallas Cowboys signal-caller has taken things to another level.

In an injury-plagued 2022 season, Prescott threw a career-high 15 interceptions and his interception percentage was a ghastly 3.8%. So far this year, the Cowboy has only thrown six interceptions in 12 games for a rate of 1.5%, less than half of his rate from the previous season.

The league has more parity than ever this year, and Dallas has a real shot at a special season. In order to do so, Prescott is going to have to continue to play at an MVP level. Limiting interceptions in the way he has is a good pathway to doing so.

3 Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

1.4% Interception Rate

The Los Angeles Chargers are a difficult team to figure out. In Justin Herbert, they have a young and talented signal caller that many teams wish they had. Still, they have issues winning games and are currently sitting at 5-7.

Herbert certainly isn't the problem. The quarterback is completing 66.1% of his passes and is top 10 in touchdowns (20) and passing yards per game (253.2). He has also thrown just six interceptions, showing an ability to limit picks despite throwing the fifth most passes in the league.

Justin Herbert Passing Yards TDs INTs 2020 4,336 31 10 2021 5,014 38 15 2022 4,739 25 10 2023 2,814 20 6

It looks like another lost season for the Chargers, who will attempt to add more pieces around their young quarterback and improve their swiss cheese defense. Yet it doesn't lessen the blow that they are wasting another terrific year from Herbert in 2023.

2 CJ Stroud - Houston Texans

1.2% Interception Rate

It is very common for rookie quarterbacks to throw a fair number of interceptions. NFL defensive coordinators are skilled at fooling young signal callers and showing them things they haven't seen before.

There are so many impressive aspects to Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud's performance so far in his rookie year. He's thrown for 3,266 yards with an 8.4 YPA, and he's also thrown 19 touchdown passes. The most remarkable number from his rookie season, though, is his 1.2% interception rate.

Stroud is a shoo-in for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but the Texans are also 7-5 and competing for a Wild Card spot. If Stroud continues playing this way, Houston could have one of the most surprising runs in recent NFL memory.

1 Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh Steelers

1.2% Interception Rate

Kenny Pickett is probably the guy that will surprise the most people on this list, and here he is at the top. Pickett had a lot of eyes on him during the 2022 season. Not only was he the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he also plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the most high-profile teams in the league.

Pickett had issues with interceptions during his rookie year, throwing nine in his 12 starts. The quarterback has cut down on picks this year, but like Derek Carr, he's having trouble getting the ball in the end zone. Pickett has only thrown six touchdown passes through 12 games this season. It should be noted that the Steelers recently fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who was viewed as the biggest reason for their offensive struggles.

Pickett looked like he was playing with a bit more freedom in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals the week after Canada was canned, but he still failed to throw a TD pass.

Pickett's lack of interceptions is a very positive development for him, but it feels as though the safety with which he's playing to avoid those picks is also limiting his ability to make game-changing plays and consistently move the ball and get first downs, of which the Steelers have the third-fewest (199) this season.

He may have to wait until next year to make those tweaks, however, as he underwent surgery on his injured ankle on Monday, which will keep him out between two and four weeks.

