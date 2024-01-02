Highlights Kenny Pickett addressed rumors of refusing to play as Mason Rudolph's backup.

Rudolph has led a resurgence in the Steelers' offense and has a strong connection with George Pickens.

Rudolph gives the Steelers the best chance at winning and making the playoffs, while Pickett may have to wait until next season to prove himself as a starter.

In the lead-up to Week 17's game against the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin noted that QB Kenny Pickett was cleared to play, but Mason Rudolph would get the start.

However, Pickett was listed as inactive on Sunday and did not dress, leading to rumors that he refused to serve as Rudolph's backup. The quarterback addressed those rumors while speaking to reporters on Tuesday (via ESPN's Brooke Pryor):

There was no talk of me being a backup quarterback this week in terms of being a two. If I was healthy enough to play and the trainers and coaches felt like I looked good enough to play, I was going to start and play. If they believed that I was not, which they believed I was not, was not going to dress and suit up for the game.

Pickett was visibly unhappy with what he claims were false reports, saying that not only were they wrong, but they represented an attack on his character as well:

I saw reports out there that I felt like were attacking my character and how I am as a person, not even getting into a player standpoint of it... So whoever reported that, I don't know where it started, it's kind of crazy what people will write and put out there to try to prove their point or help their standpoint or their careers and what you guys do. But disappointed to see that without any proof or basis of it.

Related The case for 3 non-QBs to win NFL MVP in 2023 The MVP is nearly always won by a QB, but this year there's a trio of players at other positions making cases that are harder and harder to ignore.

Mason Rudolph is leading a resurgence of the Steelers' offense

Rudolph should hold starting job if Pittsburgh makes NFL playoffs

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY

The Steelers have a strong record at 9-7 and a real chance at making the playoffs. But the team got below-average play at the quarterback position for much of the year from Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky. Things were bad enough that the team fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada in late November.

Mason Rudolph began the season as Pittsburgh's third-string quarterback but got his chance in Week 16 due to Pickett's injury and poor play from Trubisky. Rudolph has proven to be a major upgrade for the Steelers and has led the team to back-to-back victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and Seahawks.

Those wins have pushed them back into playoff contention and bumped their odds of making the postseason up to 28 percent, according to the New York Times playoff simulator.

Steelers QB Comparison 2023 in Starts QB Starting Record Completion % Yards/Attempt Yards/Game TDs INTs Rating Mason Rudolph 2-0 68.6 11.1 282 2 0 118.4 Mitchell Trubisky 0-2 65.5 6.2 179.5 2 3 72.4 Kenny Pickett 7-5 62.0 6.4 172.5 6 4 81.4

After the 30-23 win against Seattle—their second-straight with 30+ points, a feat they had not achieved since October 2020—Tomlin announced that Rudolph would keep the ball for the team's crucial Week 18 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, who have already locked up home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

With the way Rudolph has been playing and the history Pittsburgh has of stifling Lamar Jackson, they have a real chance at winning and giving themselves a shot at the dance.

However, those odds shoot up if the Ravens play it smart and rest their presumptive MVP quarterback in what is a meaningless game for Baltimore. If Pittsburgh wins, they would also need either the Buffalo Bills or Jacksonville Jaguars to lose to sneak into the playoffs.

Rudolph has developed an especially strong connection with wide receiver George Pickens. The second-year wideout had struggled to make plays with Pickett and Trubisky, but in Rudolph's pair of starts, he caught 11 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

It is clear that Rudolph currently gives the Steelers the best chance at winning and potentially making the playoffs. Pickett may still be a part of Pittsburgh's future, but he likely won't get the chance to make his case (again) until 2024 training camp.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.