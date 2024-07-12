Highlights Kenny Pickett told others to embrace change with a positive mindset as it can lead to better outcomes.

Pickett thinks that being prepared physically and mentally is crucial for success in any role.

Philadelphia is a reset for Pickett's career.

Change isn't the end of the world. That's what NFL QB Kenny Pickett wanted an audience of 270 people to remember on Monday night. It was one of his many messages centered around embracing life during the Champion Mindset Symposium hosted at Shore Regional High School.

The timing couldn't be more fitting as he transitions from starting for Western Pennsylvania's Pittsburgh Steelers to backing up Jalen Hurts for the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's what he had to say about his transition and how people should perceive navigating changes:

Change is a great thing. I’m going through it right now. I was in Pittsburgh for seven years and now I’m over in Philadelphia. … I think a lot of people probably have some negative views on change, but that’s really just your outlook on it. I think if you keep a positive mindset, it’ll all work out for the better.

As a former Pitt Panther, getting drafted by the Steelers probably made him think he'd call the city home forever. Instead, a whirlwind of decisions out of his control led him to Philadelphia. Instead of fighting what should've been, he's embracing what could be.

It can't be easy mentally to go from a prospective franchise QB to a backup for another team in less than a year. Yet, it sounds like Pickett is handling the transition with his head held high.

Pickett Gave a Glimpse Into Preparation and His New Role

Transitioning to a backup spot isn't easy, but he knows he'll be ready.

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Being prepared was another key part of Pickett's Monday speech. He believes that working hard, physically and mentally, to put oneself in a position to succeed yields results. Success comes because it's a familiar position:

...the consistency of what you do every day is what’s going to get you to the end. Everyone has those bad days, but I think those days when you can push yourself through training and push yourself through those hard times when you don’t want to do it, at the end of the day, that’s what gets you over the hill...You never rise to the occasion, you fall back on your preparation...I’m never trying to psych myself up or get myself too worked up because I put so many hours in to get to that point, that I’m just out there playing. The preparation is so key to becoming successful at your game.

As an option off the bench now, that mindset is more important than ever for Pickett. Using every inch of practice time to master plays will help in a game. Physical and mental reps about specific game scenarios will make the real thing much easier.

When his number gets called, the confidence to succeed because of the hours of practice honing his craft will pay off. If Pickett wants to start in the NFL again, which will likely happen for another franchise, strong preparation is a great first step.

Philadelphia is a Fresh Start

A rocky Steelers tenure is in the past.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There were ups in the Steel City, such as six fourth-quarter comebacks, 13 touchdown passes, and a 14-10 record as the team's starter. There were plenty of downs too, such as 13 interceptions to match his passing TDs, getting benched, and Matt Canada's reign as Pittsburgh's playcaller.

Kenny Pickett's Stats in Pittsburgh Year Games Played Completion % Passing Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2022 13 63% 2,404 7 9 2023 12 62% 2,070 6 4 Total 25 62.5% 4,474 13 13

That's all in the past now. He's on a team that should be better in a city that won't have any expectations of him entering the season. 2024 is a blank slate.

Pickett was drafted in the first round for a reason.

Inside him lies a QB who NFL personnel anticipated would be a good starter in the league. Thanks to the Eagles trade, that weight is now gone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kenny Pickett was the only QB drafted in the first or second rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

All that Pickett can do now is play ball, with far less pressure internally or externally. Progress isn't always linear. Maybe, change is exactly what Pickett needed to become the best version of himself. He's going through it now and seems to be embracing every moment of it.

Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.