Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from QB Mitch Trubisky, leaving Kenny Pickett as the lone quarterback on the roster.

The former first-round pick has struggled mightily in his first two seasons with Pittsburgh, and rumors have spread the team may seek an upgrade this offseason.

The team's new offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith, runs a play-action-heavy offense that will require a more dynamic quarterback than Pickett is right now.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are at an impasse as a franchise. The six-time Super Bowl champions made the playoffs this season after missing out in 2022, though that was on the back of third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph's impressive game-management.

The quarterback whom Rudolph replaced, Mitchell Trubisky, will be released from the roster, according to Mike Garafolo.

Even with that playoff appearance, though, the Steelers haven't made much progress in recent years. Despite Mike Tomlin's prodigious achievement of going 17 consecutive seasons without finishing below .500, the team hasn't won a playoff game since 2016.

Ben Roethlisberger was the quarterback for the last era of playoff winning football in Pittsburgh, and the heir to his throne, Kenny Pickett, was selected 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. His performance since then has been abysmal at worst and uninspiring at best, and with an aging roster beside him, Pickett won't have many more opportunities to prove his capability of being a franchise QB.

The Steelers don't owe Pickett anything

Owner Art Rooney has admitted to being interested in acquiring a veteran signal caller

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

There have been conflicting rumors as to what Pittsburgh intends to do at quarterback this offseason. Some reports say that the team will leave Pickett as the unquestioned first-string QB, and yet some services have the team listed as the favorite for Russell Wilson.

The entire scenario screams uncertainty. Pittsburgh is known as a stable franchise that wins regardless of the talent on the roster, but that stability has also led to the franchise being unwilling to admit when it has made a mistake.

Just in the last decade, the Steelers have drafted Artie Burns, Devin Bush, Terrell Edmunds and Jarvis Jones in the first round. Some of them were bigger busts than the others, but none of those players lived up to their expectations relative of draft position. Rather than cut or trade any of them, the team merely continued starting each player until their rookie contract ran out.

Pickett is the latest first-round pick in Pittsburgh to be on the cusp of that bust status, though he's still got a few more years under contract before his time officially runs out. He barely improved from his rookie year to his sophomore year, though, and his identical 7–5 records as a starter in both seasons is owed almost exclusively to the play of the team's defense.

Steelers' owner Art Rooney II spoke to CBS about the quarterback room dilemma, admitting that the team wouldn't ignore the possibility of an upgrade if the right chance arose:

Well, you know, as we sit here in early February, we're not closing the door on anything. We have a lot of evaluations to go through, and we'll go through all the options and do what we need to do to be better this coming season.

Pickett was the last first-round draft pick of former general manager Kevin Colbert, and Tomlin played a huge part in his selection process. However, the 2021 quarterback class was notoriously weak, as Pickett was the only signal caller picked in the first two rounds of that year's draft.

The team owes Pickett nothing, including another year as the starting quarterback. And why should they? Plenty of teams have moved on from first rounders in order to obtain a franchise quarterback.

The Arizona Cardinals controversially moved on from Josh Rosen after one season and landed franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. The Philadelphia Eagles abandoned Carson Wentz after a four-year extension and Jalen Hurts led them to a Super Bowl appearance.

There's no guarantee the Steelers will find their next franchise quarterback this offseason, but refusing to bring in competition for Pickett eliminates the possibility altogether.

Arthur Smith needs a dynamic QB to run his offense

The new Steelers' OC struggled with Desmond Ridder in Atlanta

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Arthur Smith was fired by the Atlanta Falcons this offseason after three consecutive 7–10 seasons. The team showed limited improvement under Smith, whose offensive scheme received a lot of scrutiny for its utilitarian approach to touch distribution.

In what will be a breath of fresh air for Steelers' fans, Smith likes to use the middle of the field - a lot. His scheme is built on opening up intermediate routes between the numbers by using play-action passing and wide zone runs.

Over the last two seasons, the Steelers haven't ranked higher than 28th in play-action play calls. In Smith's three years in Atlanta, the Falcons never ranked below 12th.

The Falcons struggled with Smith at the helm primarily because they never had a signal caller who could run an offense from under center with any conviction. Sure, Matt Ryan was there in Smith's first year, but at 36 years old, he was a shell of the version of himself that won NFL MVP in 2016.

The last time the offensive play caller had a quarterback who fit his scheme was with the Tennessee Titans, when he resurrected Ryan Tannehill's career.

QBs Under Arthur Smith Comparison to Pickett Quarterback Comp.% Yards/Attempt Passing TDs INTs Passer Rating Tannehill (2020) 65.5% 7.9 33 7 106.5 Ridder (2023) 64.2% 7.3 12 12 83.4 Pickett (2023) 62.0% 6.4 6 4 38.1

That 2020 Titans' offense ranked third in total yards (396.4 per game) and fourth in points scored (30.7 per game). They also called the most play-action passes in football that year, which were made doubly effective thanks to the running back that Smith had in his arsenal.

RBs Under Arthur Smith Comparison to Steelers' Backs Running Back Yards/Attempt TDs Receptions Scrimmage Yards Yards After Contact Henry (Titans, 2020) 5.4 17 19 2,141 1,073 Robinson+Allgeier (Falcons, 2023) 4.1 8 76 2,339 771 Harris+Warren (Steelers, 2023) 4.5 12 90 2,359 975

Putting aside the fact that Derrick Henry's 2020 season may be the best rushing season ever (1073 yards after contact is preposterous), Smith's offense succeeded by bringing defenders into the box with multitudes of rushes, which allowed Tannehill and company to take shots down the field.

Neither Najee Harris nor Jaylen Warren can even pretend to be a facsimile of the 2020 version of Henry (who can?), but they can still take advantage of the consistent touches. If Smith proved nothing else in Atlanta last year with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, he showed he can run a proper backfield rotation.

With that scheme in place, it's up to the Steelers to give Smith a quarterback who can run his offense properly. It's not fair to say Pickett can't be that guy - he spent the last two years running Matt Canada's "offense" after all - but nothing he's done up to this point in his career makes it seem especially likely that he'll emerge as an above-average NFL quarterback.

Whether he shows up to training camp as the definitive favorite to be the Steelers' starter or not, one thing is becoming more and more clear as the 2023 season gets further in the rear view: Kenny Pickett is running out of time in Pittsburgh.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.