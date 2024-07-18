Highlights QB Kenny Pickett was historically bad for the Pittsburgh Steelers and was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

However, former Steelers GM Kevin Colbert defended Pickett's performance, calling him an excellent teammate and leader.

Pittsburgh reset at the QB position this offseason, acquiring Justin Fields and Russel Wilson.

Entering this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers were at an impasse as a franchise.

The six-time Super Bowl champions made the playoffs this season after missing out in 2022, though that was on the back of third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph's impressive game-management. Even with that playoff appearance, though, the Steelers haven't made much progress in recent years. Despite head coach Mike Tomlin's prodigious achievement of going 17 consecutive seasons without finishing below .500, the team hasn't won a playoff game since 2016.

Ben Roethlisberger was the quarterback for the last era of playoff winning football in Pittsburgh, and the heir to his throne, Kenny Pickett, was selected 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The issue, of course, is that Pickett proved to be the farthest thing from a franchise QB in Pittsburgh, and the team ultimately traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, ask Kevin Colbert, the man who drafted Pickett in the first round, about the former Steelers signal caller, and you'll get a much more positive outlook on the QB's tenure in the Steel City (via Steelers Depot):

"Kenny Pickett was a great team guy. I don't like the fact that he was portrayed as somebody other than that. Kenny gave us everything he had. He was always working with the team. He was very competitive, very tough. That was an unfortunate injury that [effectively ended his tenure]."

Pickett suffered an ankle injury in early December last season that led to him getting sidelined in favor of Rudolph once the latter secured the team's playoff spot by winning three straight games. He's now projected to be the direct backup to Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.

Related Steelers Must Treat Justin Fields Better Than Kenny Pickett The Eagles and Steelers agreed to a swap that will send the former first-round QB Kenny Pickett to Philly in exchange for a few draft picks.

Pickett Was Historically Bad in Pittsburgh

The QB has the lowest touchdown rate in NFL history

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Pittsburgh alum showed little evidence in his first two NFL seasons that he was capable of handling the rigors of being a starting quarterback in the NFL, and that the team was able to acquire a few draft selections in return speaks to the ability of Pittsburgh's current general manager, Omar Khan.

Full Kenny Pickett Trade Details Pittsburgh Steelers Get: Philadelphia Eagles Get: 2024 Pick No. 98 QB Kenny Pickett Two 2025 7th-Round Picks 2024 Pick No. 120

During his two years as Pittsburgh's starter, Kenny Pickett ranked last among qualified QBs in passing touchdown percentage (1.8) and his 6.3 yards per attempt were third-lowest, both of which speak to his inability - or unwillingness - to take chances and push the ball downfield. Among all quarterbacks who have thrown at least 500 passes in the NFL, Pickett's TD rate is the worst of all time.

Though this may be hard to believe, Pickett has thrown for more than one touchdown just once in a single game (two against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 of 2023). On the other hand, he's thrown more than one pick in a game three separate times. The 26-year-old has thrown for just 4,474 yards in 24 starts over the past two seasons, with an equal number of touchdowns and interceptions (13) to boot.

If that was "everything he had", as Colbert put it, then... yea. It's probably a good thing for Pittsburgh that Colbert stepped down immediately after that draft and made way for the "Khan Artist".

Make no mistake about it: Pickett is a bad quarterback. The team grossly mismanaged its post-Roethlisberger plans, and they were forced to reach for a bad prospect in a bad class (Pickett was the only signal caller selected in the first two rounds in 2022).

Pickett has very few traits that point to a signal caller capable of being even a below-average starter in the NFL. His processing speed is slower than molasses, his pocket presence is almost non-existent (Pickett has a notorious habit of rolling out left or right, rather than stepping up in the pocket), and his arm is decidedly mediocre.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When the Steelers traded Kenny Pickett this offseason, the quarterback became the Steelers' first first-round draft pick since Jamain Stephens (1996) to last less than three full seasons with the team.

Pickett didn't show a lot of promise in his time with the Steelers, but he was also tasked with running Matt Canda's "offense" for the better part of two seasons. Perhaps with better talent around him, and a competent offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, Pickett can show some growth.

The Steelers, meanwhile, have completely reset at the game's most important position this offseason, trading for the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields and signing Russell Wilson just before free agency opened. Wilson is expected to get the first crack at being the team's starter, though either he or Fields will be a demonstrable upgrade over Pickett.

Source: Scott Brown

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.