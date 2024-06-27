Highlights Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Denver Nuggets has declined his player option with the 2023 NBA champions to become an unrestricted free agent.

Caldwell-Pope has become one of the most reliable specialists in the league due to his immense shooting and defensive presence.

The veteran shooting guard is expected to receive interest from teams with cap room.

One of the NBA's premier role players could be on the move, as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has declined his 15.4 million player option with the Denver Nuggets, according to Shams Charania, making him an unrestricted free agent.

A two-time NBA champion, with the latter of the two coming in 2023 with Denver, Caldwell-Pope has proven to be a valuable asset to teams that are trying to go the distance and bring home a title. Now that he may be looking for a new team, a contender may be able to lock down a player that could take them over the top in Caldwell-Pope.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Career Stats - 11 NBA Seasons Category Stat PTS 11.4 REB 3.0 3PT% 36.9% WS 43.9

In 76 games for the Nuggets this past season, Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.1 points on 40.6 percent shooting from three-point range and was one of the key contributors to the Nuggets' title-winning 2023 team.

Caldwell-Pope's catch-and-shoot ability mixed with his defensive prowess makes him one of the more coveted two-way players in the NBA. Now, he'll have an opportunity to take his talents elsewhere, and likely for a hefty price relative to his box score production.

Potential Suitors for Caldwell-Pope for 2024-25

The main threats to steal the valued specialist from Denver

Per Shams Charania, the first big players when it comes to Caldwell-Pope's free agency are teams with plenty of money to spend, which makes complete sense, as he will most likely command a large salary even for being a team's potential fifth-option.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Contract with DEN Season Salary 2022-23 $15,072,562 2023-24 $15,072,562 Total Salary: $30,145,123

A franchise that would make plenty of sense for a player of Caldwell-Pope's caliber would be the Philadelphia 76ers, as they have the financial means to take him off of the market while still possessing a competitive roster if they can stay healthy for a full season. If Caldwell-Pope becomes the guard that's next to Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey, and is an option as a catch-and-shoot threat for 2023 NBA MVP, Joel Embiid, then the 76ers could do damage in the Eastern Conference.

If it's still within reason, even though their roster is currently being filled with all of the young talent in the world, the Oklahoma City Thunder would also be an interesting team to make a push for Caldwell-Pope, seeing that they are going all-in for a title. The Thunder's latest pick-up, Alex Caruso, may have already taken the spot that Caldwell-Pope would have possessed, but the rich could get richer if the Thunder were able to snag another one of the league's best supporting pieces.

The NBA's free agency period starts on June 30 at 6 PM ET, where Caldwell-Pope can begin to discuss deals with prospective new franchises. Wherever Caldwell-Pope lands, he may be able to take his new team to the next level, as he's already won two NBA championships in the 2020s decade, and he can certainly contribute to more in the future.