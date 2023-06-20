Everton owner Farhad Moshiri should have simply removed Bill Kenwright from the board, but it's only a matter of time before he does go, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a difficult few years for Evertonians, but change is finally happening at Goodison Park.

Everton recently announced that multiple board members would be leaving their roles at the club.

A statement revealed that Chief Executive Officer, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Finance and Strategy Officer, Grant Ingles and Non-Executive Director, Graeme Sharp would all be departing.

However, chairman Kenwright still remains at the club, for now.

It's understood that Kenwright will be leaving Everton at some point in the near future, with an announcement expected very soon.

Everton fans are still waiting, after the official statement from the club last week stated that Kenwright's future will be announced within 48 hours, but over a week later at the time of writing, nothing has been released.

Kenwright released an open letter to the fans earlier in the year, where he confirmed a 'chronic illness' which he has been dealing with for years.

He said: "You may well know that in April 2015, I was advised I had a chronic illness that would probably be with me for the duration. This is, pretty inevitably, only the start of a journey where the issues usually increase. And they have.

"What you may also know is that most people find a spirit that will not give in and hopefully not be beaten."

Ignoring the views of the fan base, Kenwright should really be taking a backseat from what is undoubtedly a stressful job, considering his health.

What has Brown said about Kenwright?

Brown has suggested that it's now a matter of time before Kenwright leaves the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Moshiri could alternatively just simply remove him from the board. I struggle really to understand why he hasn't done that. I think it is just a matter of time now before Kenwright goes, so while it may be frustrating that he is still there, I think we are seeing the end game now for him."

What's next for Everton?

It's a monumental transfer window for Everton and Sean Dyche.

With Yerry Mina, one of Everton's best defenders, leaving the club on a free transfer, and considering the two relegation battles they've been involved in in a row, reinforcements will be necessary.

With potential investment on the horizon and a new stadium in the process of being built, the future could be bright for the Merseyside club.