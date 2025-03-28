Kenya goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has been suspended from all football-based activities in his country amid an investigation into the 37-year-old’s alleged match fixing during his nation’s 4-1 loss to Cameroon in their African Cup of Nations qualifier.

A 26-cap international, Matasi was inbetween the sticks for the Harambee Stars in October as his nation looked to secure passage into this year’s iteration of the competition – but they were second best throughout at Stade Omnisport da Douala in a 4-1 defeat.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 17 games across their AFCON history, Kenya have won just twice (3-0 vs Burkina Faso in 2004 and 3-2 vs Tanzania in 2019).

Bryan Mbeumo, alongside three of his compatriots, were on target for Cameroon as they ran riot to top Group J – but some of Matasi’s behaviour for the home nation’s quartet of goals, however, raised eyebrows. In fact, Engin Firat resigned immediately after the game.

Matasi Now Under Investigation from Kenyan Authorities

According to Marca, via Mail Online, Matasi had been contacted by an anonymous caller to discuss a ‘plan’ for the encounter at the back end of 2024 – and, as such, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have now begun an investigation into the stopper’s role.

The statement read: “The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is aware of videos circulating online involving goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, raising concerns about possible match manipulation."

“FKF upholds the integrity of football and has launched an official investigation in collaboration with FIFA, CAF, and other relevant authorities. We reaffirm our zero-tolerance policy on match manipulation and are committed to safeguarding the credibility of our competitions.

Read the full statement below:

Per a report from BBC Sport, Matasi’s case came to fruition after a video, which was posted online, began to circulate. It appeared to show the goalkeeper agreeing a deal to influence the state of the match. The footage is reportedly undated and unverified.

Highlights of Kenya’s defeat, however, have now emerged – and Matasi’s behaviour is certainly confusing. Cameroon’s first, Vincent Aboubakar’s penalty, is not in question as he simply dove the wrong way as the hosts went 1-0 up within eight minutes of being played.

Martin Hongla doubled Cameroon’s lead with a strike that was seemingly easy to save as Matasi appeared to move out of the way before palming the ball into his own net. Cameroon’s third, scored by Mbeumo, one of the Premier League's best wingers, was also shrouded in controversy.

Arriving at the back post, the Brentford man latched onto a ball into the box and Matasi, who made little to no effort to thwart his strike, was easily beaten. Christian Bassogo then finished the scoring in the 55th minute – and Matasi was at fault once again.

He raced off his line to gather a pass before the goalscoring Bassogo chased down the loose ball, got there ahead of the marauding glove bearer, and tapped it into an open net, making it 4-1 to the Indomitable Lions.