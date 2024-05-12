Highlights An unexpected off-field persona made Bills' rookie WR Keon Coleman go viral.

Coleman could fill the WR1 void left by Stefon Diggs.

A Bills' Hall of Fame WR has already made a connection with Coleman.

The Buffalo Bills knew they drafted a potentially game-changing wide receiver for quarterback Josh Allen when they selected Florida State's Keon Coleman in the second round (No. 33 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

What they didn't anticipate was the off-field sensation the former two-sport college star would become right out of the gate thanks to video of an interview at the NFL Combine that went viral and his first post-draft interview with the Bills' media, where he talked about buying winter jackets in the offseason to take advantage of sales prices and his love of cookies.

Now, he gets to actually show what he can do catching the ball at rookie minicamp, and the enthusiasm that won people over before and after the draft is still there — even if it is just a small step in the overall process (via Rochester First:).

A bunch of jitters. It’s exciting. The moment gets downplayed because the process is so long. But once I grabbed the helmet and put it on, it kind of shook me back to real life. This is a reality now.

Related Ranking the Top 5 Buffalo Bills Quarterbacks of All Time Jim Kelly and Josh Allen are givens, but who's next on the list of the five greatest QBs in Bills history?

Coleman Could Be Key to Bills Staying Contenders in AFC

Coleman was All-Big Ten and All-ACC over the last two seasons at Michigan State and Florida State

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It's not hyperbole to say the trajectory of Buffalo's season might hinge on whether Coleman can harness the athleticism that led to highlight-reel plays at Michigan State and Florida State and become a consistently great wide receiver.

Keon Coleman's Physical Testing Numbers Measurement Coleman Percentile of All Drafted WRs Since 1987 Height 6'3 90th Weight 213lbs 86th Vertical Leap 38" 88th Broad Jump 127" 90th 40-Yard Dash 4.64 32nd 10-Yard Dash 1.54 87th

With two-time NFL All-Pro Stefon Diggs traded to the Houston Texans in the offseason, Coleman and Curtis Samuel will both essentially be WR1 for the Bills starting the season.

Coleman, 6'3" and 216 pounds, doesn't turn 21 years old until May 17 and had 108 receptions for 1,456 yards and 18 touchdowns over the last two seasons — he was All-Big Ten at Michigan State in 2022 and All-ACC at Florida State in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Buffalo Bills set a franchise record when they made the playoffs eight consecutive seasons from 1988 to 1996, including losing four consecutive Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993.

The Bills have made the playoffs six of the last seven seasons and five consecutive years. After being one of the NFL's best teams in the 1990s, the Bills missed the playoffs for 17 consecutive seasons from 2000 to 2016.

Coleman got a chance to connect with one of the Bills' great players from the 1990s recently in Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed, and the rookie took the initiative to reach out and make a connection with the legend.

“I felt it was a respect thing to do and reach out and ask for whatever advice he can give me,” Coleman said. “To be able to get a mentorship from him. I felt that would be a great resource. You always want to use the resources provided. More so just showing my respect.”

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.