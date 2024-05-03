Highlights The Buffalo Bills traded away star receiver Stefon Diggs in the offseason in an attempt to start rebuilding.

They drafted Florida State wideout Keon Coleman to eventually replace him as the number one receiver.

Coleman has a lot of promise, but will need several seasons of coaching to be ready to take on a number one receiver role in the league.

The Buffalo Bills are in partial rebuild mode after losing in the playoffs to the Kansas City Chiefs in three out of the last four seasons. Josh Allen's $258 million extension has fully kicked in, and the Bills had to release several key players to stay cap compliant this offseason.

Safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Tre’davious White, center Mitch Morse, and wide receiver Gabriel Davis were just a few of the cap casualties.

Most notably, perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans for a second round pick, leaving a massive hole in the roster. Diggs and Davis were the two leading receivers for the Bills last year, accounting for 241 targets, 1,929 yards, and 15 receiving touchdowns.

To replace them, the Bills signed Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins, but still lacked a clear-cut number one receiver, and heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, it was their most pressing need.

Despite an abundance of receiving talent being available at the 28th pick, the Bills had apparently identified their top target. They traded down twice, passing up the opportunity to draft Xavier Worthy and Xavier Legette before drafting Keon Coleman with the first pick of the second round of the draft.

It’s likely Coleman was drafted to eventually succeed Stefon Diggs. The Bills don’t currently have an x-receiver on their roster aside from Mack Hollins, who had 251 yards last season and is over 30 years of age. Coleman has all the physical traits necessary to be a successful outside receiver in the league, but is he skilled enough to replace Diggs?

Related Bills' GM Minimizes Importance Of WR1 In Wake Of Diggs Trade Many project Buffalo to add a top-flight wideout early in the NFL Draft, but Brandon Beane doesn't see doing so as an absolute necessity.

What Coleman Will Bring to the Bills

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Coleman has several physical traits NFL teams look for in X-receivers. He’s tall, long, and is blessed with extraordinary leaping ability. He used to play basketball at Michigan State as a two-sport athlete before transferring to Florida State, and he thrives at boxing out defenders and winning contested catches, which is why he had 30 contested targets last year, tied for third-most in the NCAA.

Coleman’s basketball background was part of the reason why the Bills drafted him, according to general manager Brandon Beane:

He's got a great feel, an instinctual feeling and I think some of that comes from even his basketball background. Like this guy's not just a high school basketball player, like he could have played major college hoops. So that shows you his athletic ability, you know we like guys that play multiple sports.

He bullies cornerbacks at the catch point, and will be a consistent red zone threat with his size and catch radius. He has reliable, soft hands and rarely drops the ball. He’ll benefit hugely from playing with a quarterback of Allen’s caliber, and it’s easy to envision the fit.

Bills fans can probably already picture Allen using his cannon of an arm to launch the ball downfield for Coleman to win contested catches. He’s also effective with the ball in his hands due to his size and strength, and he has plenty of YAC ability.

Keon Coleman's Physical Testing Numbers Measurement Coleman Percentile of All Drafted WRs Since 1987 Height 6'3 90th Weight 213lbs 86th Vertical Leap 38" 88th Broad Jump 127" 90th 40-Yard Dash 4.64 32nd 10-Yard Dash 1.54 87th

Coleman is let down by his lack of elite speed. His 40-yard dash time was well below average, and he rarely beats defenders using quickness alone.

While his GPS speed in-game does indicate that he’s faster than his 40-yard time says, it’s still certainly not a strength of his, and he’ll be slower than most of the defenders covering him. He struggled to generate separation consistently at the college level, and it’ll be even harder to do at the NFL level.

His route running also needs refinement, especially since he’ll be facing press coverage consistently as an outside receiver. He’s yet to show he can consistently avoid getting jammed at the line of scrimmage, although his physical tools mean with development he should be able to improve.

While Coleman’s other weaknesses are fixable, his lack of speed could come back to bite the Bills, especially since they passed on Worthy at 28, who ran the quickest 40-yard time ever. Worthy was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, so the two will be compared constantly due to the rivalry between the two teams.

Is Coleman Good Enough to Replace Diggs?

In a few seasons, Coleman has the potential to be the lead receiver for a playoff team

While Coleman is far from a perfect prospect, he gives the Bills a profile they currently don’t have. Moreover, his physical tools give him a very high ceiling, especially if he’s properly developed. Route running can be taught and developed at the next level, size and jumping ability can’t be.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Keon Coleman's lack of speed is certainly a hindrance, but several stars ran similarly slow 40-yard times. DeAndre Hopkins ran a 4.57 40-yard dash and Mike Evans ran a 4.53, and both have gone on to become All-Pros.

Moreover, The Bills don’t need him to be that level of receiver yet. After Week 10, the Bills replaced their offensive coordinator and had a resurgence. They went 6-1 in the last seven games, averaging 27 points per game.

Diggs had just 315 receiving yards in those games, 57th among wide receivers in that span. Khalil Shakir, who’s still on the team, led the Bills with 363 yards, and Dalton Kincaid wasn’t far off with 280 yards.

The Bills showed they can consistently generate efficient offense without a clear-cut number one receiver (as Beane was trying to convince everyone earlier this offseason), so there’s a lot less pressure on Coleman to come in and be productive right away.

In his first season, he’ll need a lot of coaching and will have to be used in specific ways to mitigate his struggles in terms of generating space, but he’ll be a very valuable weapon for Allen.

Coleman is not the same profile of receiver as Diggs, but in a few seasons he has a good chance of becoming a consistent 1,000+ yard wideout. There’s no guarantee he’ll replace Diggs as an out-and-out No. 1 receiver, but his traits means he has the potential to do just that.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

Related NFL Power Rankings: Ranking All 32 Teams Following the NFL Draft An in-depth look at all 32 teams coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all statistics are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.