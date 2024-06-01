Highlights Sacramento Kings' guard Keon Ellis played magnificently on both ends of the floor during his sophomore NBA season, breaking out as a consistent and solid option at the shooting guard position.

Ellis' emergence and breakthrough into the Kings' rotation was an unexpected one, but it came at a great time as several of Sacramento's off-guards suffered injuries throughout the season.

Since Ellis stepped up for the Kings and has the possibility of sticking around long-term, the franchise has decisions to make this off-season in terms of their shooting guard personnel.

One of the better success stories in the NBA this past season came courtesy of the Sacramento Kings' gritty and offensively-polished guard, Keon Ellis. After not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft, Kings' general manager Monte McNair decided to take a chance on Ellis, signing him to a two-way contract to give the team a chance to show what he could do in the NBA G-League.

After playing at Alabama for his junior and senior seasons of college basketball, Ellis showed his clear defensive prowess, though his offensive efficiency dropped off a cliff, as he went from shooting 50.4 percent from the field in 17.5 minutes during his junior season to shooting 43.9 percent in 30.9 minutes of action, showing that he couldn't keep up with growing offensive responsibility at the time. Still, Sacramento took a chance on him, and they'd see a reward from it sooner rather than later.

After Ellis was a promising player in the G-League in 2022-23, he was given 16 games in the NBA, though he only touched the floor in 4.4 minutes per contest. It wouldn't be until the following season that they'd realize McNair may have found a diamond in the rough.

In 2023-24, Ellis was elevated from the G League, appearing in 57 games during the Kings' regular season. At first, he had to gain more trust with head coach Mike Brown, but he quickly gave Ellis a chance. In a game against the Houston Rockets on November 6, 2023, Brown would throw Ellis into the Kings' eventual blow-out loss to play a total of 14 minutes, which Ellis would make count. In that time, Ellis scored 15 points on 71.4 percent shooting from the field along with four three-point makes, showing he was capable of producing solid offensive production at the NBA level.

By February 9, 2024, the Sacramento Kings knew what they had with Ellis, as his incredible defensive abilities mixed with his reliable offensive production put him in a position to fully graduate from his G-League status. Ellis signed a three-year, $5,105,710 contract with the Kings on that day that included $2,804,123 in guaranteed money. The 24-year-old had shown the Kings front office enough in limited minutes with the franchise, and his role would only continue to grow as the season progressed. After signing his new deal, Ellis spoke to the media about his hard work being rewarded by going from a two-way contract to a standard NBA deal, though he maintained that he was still not satisfied.

"I wouldn't say it was really a surprise... It's big, I mean, just because of where I started from, the journey and where I've gotten to now. Now that I'm here I don't think it's like, to take the chip off my shoulder. I think there's still work to be done. More goals to accomplish, and there's bigger things out there to knock down." - Keon Ellis

Soon after, Ellis became a real rotational piece for Sacramento, filling wherever he was needed. He would get his first opportunity to show he truly belonged in March, when the Kings' sharp-shooting guard, Kevin Huerter, dislocated his shoulder, opening the door for Ellis to replace him. Soon after Huerter went down, the Kings' main scoring threat at the shooting guard position, Malik Monk, would sprain his MCL and further injure his knee from late March into early April, giving Ellis the chance to be the starting two-guard as the season came to a close.

Ellis would, again, take advantage of his chance. On April 9, Ellis took it to the Oklahoma City Thunder with an incredible performance while playing 36 minutes. He would begin the game by lighting up the Thunder with four straight three-pointers in the first quarter. Ellis' sixth three-pointer that sank through the net right before the half-time buzzer gave him 20 first-half points. He would finish with 26 points with a career-high eight three-pointers made.

Keon Ellis' 2023-24 Regular Season - Sacramento Kings Category Stat PTS 5.4 TS% 62.7% 3PT% 41.7% DEF RTG 113 DEF +/- 2.1

How Ellis Changes Sacramento's Off-Season Objectives

Through stellar play, Ellis' rise could force his team to make some tough decisions

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

If Ellis' incredible play in the regular season wasn't enough to convince Sacramento to keep him around long-term, his performance in the Kings' Play-In Tournament match-up against the Golden State Warriors surely did. While taking the responsibility of guarding two-time NBA MVP, Stephen Curry, for the duration of the game, Ellis performed spectacularly on the offensive end while locking down Curry. Ellis held the legendary point guard to just 22 points with six turnovers, leading to a -21 in the plus-minus department and a 118-94 win for the Kings.

On the other end, Ellis' 15 points on 62.5 percent shooting helped Sacramento maintain a large lead for the duration of the game. If anything, this performance would give the Kings' front office a great last image of Ellis before their off-season was set to begin, as they'd lose their next Play-In game to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Keon Ellis vs. GSW - NBA Play-In Tournament - April 16, 2024 Category Stat TS% 84.5% STL 3 BLK 3 DEF RTG 90.4 TO Ratio 17.6

Heading into the off-season, though, Ellis has made it clear to the front office that he provides plenty of value on both ends of the floor, far exceeding the current production of some of the Kings' current two guards. For example, Kevin Huerter, who is known throughout the NBA to be one of the more deadly three-point specialists in the league, shot just 36.1 percent from that range in 64 games this past season, while Ellis' 41.7 percent shooting is staring the Kings' top decision-makers right in the face.

As well as Ellis' promising potential on offense, they have seen that he also provides defensive ability which far exceeds that of Huerter, as he holds a reputation as a generally bad defensive player in his own right. The Kings could possibly maneuver this situation in a way where they get to keep the better player while also saving a boatload of money for free agency purposes.

Thanks to a rookie-scale contract extension that Huerter signed as a member of the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, he is owed $34,821,428 over the next two seasons before he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2026. While they may have unnecessary payment going towards their injured and seemingly declining guard, the Kings also need to figure out a way to pay their soon-to-be free agent, Malik Monk.

After a season that saw him appear as a finalist for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2024, Monk will hit unrestricted free agency, where Sacramento will try desperately to bring their leader off of the bench back. Ellis poking his head into the Kings' guard rotation may help Sacramento figure out a way to orchestrate a flawless off-season to set their guard rotation up perfectly for 2024-25.

One way that Sacramento could go about this situation is to figure out a package to trade Huerter to a team that may figure that he'll come back next season shooting north of 40 percent from three-point range. Huerter's salary would be too much for Sacramento to handle, especially when they also plan on paying their two stars, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, a combined $76,648,340 salary next season. If they plan on hopefully retaining the services of Monk after this coming free agency period, they'd need to go more likely than not exceed the luxury tax.

Ellis' extremely team-friendly contract would help this situation immensely, as he would be the new replacement as their starting shooting guard, in place of Huerter, and the team could then use the newly found room in cap space to pay Monk.

Sacramento Kings' Top-Five Earners in 2024-25 - Guaranteed Salary Player 2024-25 Salary D. Sabonis $41,800,000 D. Fox $34,848,340 H. Barnes $18,000,000 K. Huerter $16,830,357 T. Lyles $8,000,000

With Ellis only set to make $2,120,693 in non-fully guaranteed money for the coming season, the Kings could maintain their lineup by taking advantage of his discounted pay, while he provides even more value to the current roster than Huerter would on either side of the basketball.

Ellis' evolution as an offensive player will surely help to build this case, but his defensive impact is a game-changer for Sacramento and something they can hopefully maintain far past next season. Ellis making his presence known at the perfect time is valuable for the Kings, as it also shows the value of taking a chance on a prospect with potential, even if they're not as highly touted as others.