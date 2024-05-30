Highlights Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge as he has 12 months left on his current deal.

The Blues are preparing for a busy summer as Todd Boehly plans to offload unwanted stars.

The likes of Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja, and Trevor Chalobah are linked with a summer move out.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge as the Spaniard is likely to be on the move again, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old is set to return to London after a season-long loan at Real Madrid, where he made 20 appearances this season.

Kepa joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, and his performances have divided fan opinion ever since, as he has struggled to prove himself as the number one keeper for the Blues in recent seasons.

He was loaned out to Real Madrid last summer after star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered an injury that sidelined the Belgian for nine months.

In the last four months, the Spaniard has only made two appearances for Real as Andriy Lunin’s performances overshadowed the Chelsea loanee.

Lunin made eight saves in the Champions League quarter-final’s second leg against Manchester City and then went on to stop two penalties in the shootout, leading Real Madrid to the semi-finals.

The Ukrainian has become a fan favourite ever since and held his spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s first eleven until Courtois came back from injury.

Kepa’s Chelsea Future ‘Needs to be Sorted’

He is unlikely to have a future at Stamford Bridge

Kepa, who has just 12 months left on his current Chelsea deal, is unlikely to feature for Chelsea again, according to Sheth.

He said:

“They’ve got Kepa, who cost around £70 million. He’s not going to be figuring for Chelsea, you wouldn't think. “At Real Madrid on loan, not figuring for them either just now, so his future will need to be sorted.”

The Spaniard is unlikely to return to the Champions League finalists’ camp next season too. According to Diario AS, Kepa ‘for sure will not continue’ at Real Madrid in the new campaign.

The 29-year-old, who is still the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, is likely to leave Chelsea before the end of his contract and seek more playing time at a new club.

Kepa's Real Madrid Stats (2023-24) Competition Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets La Liga 14 9 8 Champions League 4 5 1 Copa del Rey 1 1 0 Supercopa 1 3 0

Chelsea Approaching a Busy Summer

There are also doubts over the futures of Gallagher and Chalobah

As Chelsea part-owner Todd Boehly looks to raise transfer funds by offloading unwanted stars, more players could follow Kepa out the door this summer.

Sheth suggests Chelsea have several decisions to make in the upcoming window:

“There's the situation with Conor Gallagher who's got one year left on his contract, Armando Broja, as well as Trevor Chalobah. “So all of these players, I think they're going to be looking at and thinking, what are we going to do with them? Do we renew their contracts? Or do we cash in now?”

As the Blues attempt to keep in line with Financial Fair Play rules, the exits of Gallagher, Broja and Chalobah are likely this summer.

