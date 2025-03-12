Football London reporter Alasdair Gold has confirmed that Tottenham defender Kevin Danso is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury against Bournemouth.

Danso arrived in the January transfer window from French side Lens, and due to the lack of options at Spurs, he's been forced to play almost every single minute. The likes of Micky Van de Ven and Cristian Romero have struggled with fitness over the last few months, meaning the signing of Danso was essential and he's become a key player earlier than he perhaps should have.

It looks as though the hefty number of minutes in quick succession may have caught up with him as he becomes the latest Tottenham player to suffer a fitness problem.

According to Football London reporter Gold, Danso is now set for a spell on the sidelines due to a muscle injury suffered against Bournemouth.

"Understand Kevin Danso could be set for a spell on the sidelines for Spurs after picking up an injury during Sunday's match. More below."

It looks as though Danso is set to miss the second leg of their Europa League tie against AZ Alkmaar. Danso was spotted heading straight down the tunnel after Spurs' clash with Bournemouth in the Premier League at the weekend, but thankfully for Postecoglou, Romero and Van de Ven and both back and available.

It feels like one in one out for Tottenham at the moment, and Postecoglou might be thinking that he's not going to have a fully fit squad at any point during the season. With Spurs knocked out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup while also struggling in the Premier League, all their hopes are resting on the Europa League.

The north London club go into the second leg 1-0 down after losing away from home after Lucas Bergvall scored an own goal in the opening game. After the second leg against Alkmaar, Spurs have a short trip to Fulham in the Premier League, followed by the international break, which gives them a chance for some of their injured stars to rest and recover.

