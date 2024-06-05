Highlights Kevin De Bruyne may leave Manchester City next year due to contract discussions and interest from other clubs like NYCFC.

City may miss De Bruyne's skill, even if he stays on reduced wages as a squad player.

Phil Foden's emergence may limit De Bruyne's playing time, but his departure would still be a huge loss for City.

Manchester City will look ahead to the transfer window as they bid to win the Premier League title for the fifth time in a row under Pep Guardiola - but they could lose one of their best players with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that Kevin de Bruyne 'has a good chance' of departing City in the next year.

Having won six Premier League titles with the Etihad outfit, alongside seven domestic cups and the Champions League, the playmaker, who signed for £55m, has been synonymous with the domination shown by City in recent years and that could be a huge loss to them if he was to leave.

Kevin de Bruyne: Transfer Latest

The Belgian has been touted with a move away from City

New York City FC, who are part of the City Football Group, were linked with a move for both Guardiola and De Bruyne in May following on from City's title win; whilst links to Saudi Arabian clubs have sprung up in recent weeks.

The Belgian, described as 'world-class' by Gary Neville, will be 33 years of age once the season gets underway but after spending the first half of the season out with a hamstring injury, he got back to his best with four assists in his first four games in the City side at the turn of the new year - finishing the campaign with four goals and 10 assists in the Premier League in just 1,228 minutes of football - showing he can easily cut it at the top.

Sources: De Bruyne Could Leave Next Year

It could be the end of an era in Manchester

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that discussions over Kevin de Bruyne's future will take place in the summer, to gain a better understanding about his importance to City in the future and how he fits the club's vision going forward.

As a result, it will include an understanding to whether Guardiola will stay beyond next season. The Spaniard has been linked with a move abroad to New York City FC, and there have been murmurs that the meticulous manager will move on in a year's time after winning everything there is available at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin de Bruyne's Premier League statistics - Manchester City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 15th Assists 10 1st Key Passes Per Game 3.3 1st Shots Per Game 2.4 4th Crosses Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 7.60 2nd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 05/06/2024

It is felt that there is an incredibly good chance De Bruyne does depart City next year after one more year of service, where he has been arguably the Premier League's best player since his move from Wolfsburg back in 2015.

Moreover, new contract talks would see him earn a reduced wage thanks to the heightened importance of other stars including Rodri, Phil Foden and Erling Haaland - which could see the playmaker unlikely to be City's top earner.

De Bruyne has already spoken earlier this week about being lured to cash-rich leagues abroad including the Saudi Pro League and the MLS - where he has 'serious offers' from New York City FC and San Diego, who will become a team in the MLS in 2025.

De Bruyne Leaving City Would be Devastating News

The Belgian has been immense for the best part of a decade

City would massively miss De Bruyne, even if he was to take a reduced paycut and play primarily as a squad player at the Etihad Stadium. As evidenced in his cameo against Newcastle where he returned from injury, a goal and an assist at St. James' Park turned the game on its head and City ended up walking away with three points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin de Bruyne has 102 goals and 170 assists for Manchester City in just 382 games.

Foden has started to strut his stuff as City's best attacking midfielder, winning the Premier League Player of the Season award and etching his name into legend with the winning goals to secure the Premier League title amongst others - and that could see De Bruyne used primarily as a rotation option with Bernardo Silva featuring well on the right.

But it's undoubted that De Bruyne is the best technician in the top-flight. His technique, crossing and passing ability is like nothing the Premier League has ever seen before and if he was to leave, City would see a huge chunk of their panache depart.

