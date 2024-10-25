San Diego FC have had talks with the camp of Manchester City superstar Kevin de Bruyne about a potential future signing, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

De Bruyne prefers a move to MLS than Saudi Arabia if he is to leave City, sources say.

Talks are preliminary, but there is mutual interest from both sides, sources say. Rumors suggesting San Diego offered de Bruyne a salary of $20 million per year are not accurate, sources add. It is far from advanced.

Any negotiations would not be for this winter as de Bruyne remains a key figure for Manchester City and the timeline is not yet specified. De Bruyne’s contract is set to expire next summer, per an official release from City, but there is the chance that de Bruyne remains at City beyond that contract.

Sources say Manchester City are keen to keep de Bruyne at the club as well.

San Diego’s connection to de Bruyne dates back to May, when sources said de Bruyne’s camp spoke with the MLS club to gauge potential interest.

Though de Bruyne’s preference is MLS, he has also had contact with Saudi dealmakers, sources say. Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo would love to bring him to Saudi but is yet to receive encouragement despite rumors of advanced talks over the summer. A deal with Al-Ittihad, where Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante play, was never close or likely.

Saudi dealmakers don’t say their chase is over, but admit there has been no progress to date.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, Al-Qadisah and Al-Ahli, where De Bruyne’s ex-Man City teammate Riyad Mahrez is based, have all expressed an interest to the Saudi Pro League’s central recruitment team and now must wait to see whether De Bruyne can be persuaded.

The Belgian midfielder has said in the past the Saudi money could be life-changing.

“At my age, you have to be open to everything,” De Bruyne told Belgian outlet HLN this summer. “You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the last stage of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.”

However, an MLS move or extending at Manchester City appear more likely options as it stands. This is because De Bruyne is expected to consider his next move in football and family terms, much like Lionel Messi did when he chose Inter Miami over Al-Hilal.

De Bruyne, 33, is one of the greatest midfielders of his generation. He is a defining player during Manchester City’s run of dominance in recent years, winning six Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups and five League Cups. He has 103 goals and 171 assists in 368 career City appearances.

With Belgium de Bruyne has accrued 107 caps, scoring 30 goals. He still is a key member for his national team.

San Diego FC has six players signed to first team deals, led by Mexican star Chucky Lozano and Northern Ireland captain Paddy McNair. The club kicks off their inaugural season in club history in 2025, becoming the 30th club in MLS. Mikey Varas was named head coach this fall, as first revealed by GIVEMESPORT.

The club will soon add significant numbers to their current roster to have a full team ahead of their first preseason camp in January.