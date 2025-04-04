Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne will depart the club this summer, the midfielder announced on Friday.

The 33-year-old is out of contract on June 30 having made 413 appearances for City and won six Premier League titles and the 2023 Champions League.

What’s next for De Bruyne? That’s still to be determined, but one potential landing spot is now unlikely.

San Diego FC are not planning on pursuing De Bruyne further after initial exploratory talks, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. There has been some communication between both sides but De Bruyne is not in San Diego's plans.

The move doesn’t align with San Diego's identity and De Bruyne would be one of the highest-paid players in MLS. They already have two designated players (Chucky Lozano and Anders Dreyer) and while they could add a third, they have no plans to.

While De Bruyne won’t command similar money to the league’s highest-paid player Lionel Messi ($20m), sources believe any deal could end up somewhere in the region of Sergio Busquets ($8m) to Lorenzo Insigne ($15m). Insigne is the second-highest paid player in MLS and Busquets is third.

The club previously had him on their “discovery rights” list but took him off. Essentially, discovery rights in MLS equals the right for a club to negotiate with a player. The rule was instituted so clubs weren’t negotiating against each other.

Another MLS club has his discovery rights, sources say, but it is unclear which club at this stage.

De Bruyne is bound to have European options as well. Turkish clubs have expressed interest in the past.

Manchester City still haven't entirely ruled out De Bruyne leaving after the Club World Cup this summer, even though his contract expires on June 30, mid-way through the tournament. City will leave it up to De Bruyne to decide, with the door still open for the Belgian to bow out in America competing for a trophy.

“It’s a good question [whether De Bruyne will be at the Club World Cup for Man City]. I don’t know,” said Guardiola. “He has to decide, it’s a new competition. I hope he can continue to play football in another place, but it depends on risk and contracts for the future. The Club has to talk to him, and he has to say what he wants to do.”

MLS over Saudi Arabia?

GIVEMESPORT previously reported in October that De Bruyne prefers MLS over Saudi Arabia. Sources still feel the same. De Bruyne is open to MLS and will make his next move with both the 2026 World Cup, his last major tournament, and his family in mind.

That said, there is concrete Saudi interest in De Bruyne that hasn’t gone away. Dealmakers remain unsure if the Belgian will make the move, despite stating last year he was open to it.

The Belgian midfielder has said in the past the Saudi money could be life-changing.

“At my age, you have to be open to everything,” De Bruyne told Belgian outlet HLN this summer. “You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the last stage of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.”

Al-Hilal held a historical interest in De Bruyne and will look to add some big-name stars in time for the Club World Cup.

Ambitious second division side NEOM FC have also been linked with De Bruyne and are set to join the Saudi Pro League next season. However, GIVEMESPORT understands they are yet to crystalise their targets for next season and nothing is yet agreed with De Bruyne.

Al-Qadsiah are the other Saudi club to have expressed an interest in De Bruyne to central Saudi dealmakers, who are yet to be informed the 33-year-old wants to move there. It remains to be seen if they take encouragement from San Diego pursuing other targets, but it’s believed other MLS clubs still have the Belgian on their radar.

De Bruyne, 33, is one of the greatest midfielders of his generation. He is a defining player during Manchester City’s run of dominance in recent years, winning six Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups and five League Cups. He has 106 goals and 174 assists in 413 career City appearances.

With Belgium De Bruyne has accrued 109 caps, scoring 30 goals. He still is a key member for his national team.