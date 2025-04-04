Kevin De Bruyne, in a heartfelt message to those of a Manchester City persuasion, has announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season after 10 years – punctuated by north of 400 appearances – of incredible service.

De Bruyne, 33, has won 16 trophies (including an impressive six Premier League crowns) since moving to England's primary division in the summer of 2015. Not only that, but he was a figurehead in his side's solitary Champions League crown as part of their treble-winning campaign in 2022/23.

The Belgian magician – who is widely regarded as one of the best foreign players to ever grace England's top flight – joined from VfL Wolfsburg and has now written a letter of thanks to the club, the city and all that he has crossed paths with since making the jump from Germany to England.

De Bruyne Confirms Decision to Leave Manchester City

'That day is here – and you deserve to hear it from me first'