Highlights Manchester City have been dominant in football, winning multiple Premier League titles and securing a treble last season.

Kevin De Bruyne, City's captain, celebrated the team's success by gifting each teammate a personally engraved gold iPhone 14, reminiscent of Lionel Messi's gestures.

Despite De Bruyne's early injury, the gift seemed to inspire the team as they comfortably won their season opener against Burnley. A touching way to honour their historic achievement.

Manchester City have simply been an unstoppable football force in recent years, winning five out of the last six Premier League titles along with finally ending their Champions League woes by completing a fantastic treble last season. Whether you like the club or not, there is no denying that they play some fantastic football and are the best team in the world.

Off the back of their success, it is fair to say the players had quite some parties over the summer, perhaps none more so than Jack Grealish as he rightfully had the time of his life in the days following the club’s Champions League success.

However, now the dust has settled, and the achievement has been understood, City’s new skipper Kevin De Bruyne wanted to find a new way to celebrate by commemorating the season with gifts for the whole squad.

Kevin De Bruyne's gifts for Man City teammates

Given that Pep Guardiola ruled out a repeat of the treble in a recent interview, it would be fair to say that it would have to be a pretty impressive gift from KDB to truly encapsulate the memory.

So, what did the Belgian give his teammates? Well, the 32-year-old took a leaf out of Lionel Messi’s book by giving his teammates personally engraved gold iPhone 14s worth a reported £5,000 each ahead of their season opener against Burnley.

Given the squad is 26 players strong, that’s some £130,000 that KDB forked out for his teammates and although you could argue that is mere peanuts for a player on his wages, it was a touching gesture to his teammates with whom he achieved so much last season.

Each phone is personally engraved with the player’s name along with the club badge and there’s no denying they look pretty special. The phone itself was created by world-leading custom mobile designers iDesign Gold.

Speaking about his gift, De Bruyne said: “I’ve been working with IDG for a few years and I really admire their limited edition phones, they’re like pieces of art.”

A source at the club also offered up their opinion on the gesture: “It was a touch of class by Kevin, who wanted to show his appreciation for the team. Last season the club won the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup. He wanted to inspire them to the same success with a little lift ahead of the Burnley clash.”

Man City's 2023/2024 season off in incredible fashion

If inspiration was what City needed last night then it certainly proved the trick as the Citizens cruised to a comfortable win over the Clarets thanks to a double from goalscoring machine Erling Haaland and a strike from the man who scored the club’s Champions League winner in Rodri.

Unfortunately for De Bruyne himself, his match was cut short as he limped off after just 22 minutes in what is believed to be a repeat of the injury he suffered in the Champions League final with Guardiola ruling the Belgian out for some time.

Although his night may not have turned out the way he wanted, De Bruyne’s gift to his teammates certainly seemed to do the trick, and it is a lovely way to commemorate the quite incredible achievement that the club managed last season.