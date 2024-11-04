As Kevin De Bruyne moves closer to a Manchester City return, we will soon discover whether his time at the club truly is coming to an end. There have been some concerns rising as to whether the club can commit to him at a time when he has been able to contribute so little.

Considered one of the Premier League’s best playmakers, he continues to face an uncertain future at the Etihad Stadium because of ongoing injury setbacks and an unresolved contract situation - hinting at a likely departure from Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues.

Speculation Intensifying Over De Bruyne's Future

Belgium international returned to matchday squad last weekend

De Bruyne was back on the bench last weekend, but failed to make an appearance despite Manchester City chasing the game at Bournemouth. They lost 2-1 and the lack of minutes suggests the Belgian is not going to be risked at this stage of his career, even when they need him.

As the season unfolds, speculation around De Bruyne’s future with Manchester City has intensified. His battle with injuries has hampered his availability for the Sky Blues, missing a significant stretch of this season due to a persistent groin problem.

Going into last weekend’s clash, he had already sat out 11 games. Most worryingly, his absence is not unprecedented. Last term, De Bruyne was sidelined for four months with similar issues, sparking concern over how this can be overcome.

De Bruyne thrives on high intensity and is extremely creative when at full capacity - and undoubtedly still makes a significant difference to the starting XI. His fitness struggles raise questions about whether he can sustain the level of play that has defined his career at Manchester City though. In turn, a renewed, high-value contract appears less likely to be offered.

Kevin De Bruyne's club career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Manchester City 388 103 171 35 0 Genk 113 17 36 7 1 Wolfsburg 73 20 37 10 1 Werder Bremen 34 10 10 4 0 Chelsea 9 0 1 1 0 Statistics correct as of 04/11/2024

Over recent months there has been hope for a contract extension, but the reality is that any new deal would likely require De Bruyne to take a significant pay cut considering his current terms allow him to pocket £400,000-per-week.

Given the Sky Blues' track record of carefully managing player contracts, it is unlikely they would commit to a lucrative renewal for a player struggling to stay match-fit. Parting ways would draw a line under an incredible era under the Belgian's influence, yet the financial implications mean an extension may not be on the cards.

Manchester City have found themselves in a bit of an injury crisis, and the following weeks will give better insight over whether De Bruyne can return to help them through a tricky period. If the player seeks a new chapter, he is not short on suitors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin De Bruyne has registered 16 key passes and 14 shots over the course of his first four Premier League appearances of the season

MLS Remains an Option for De Bruyne

San Diego FC are keen to reach agreement

New MLS franchise San Diego FC have expressed genuine interest, offering him the chance to compete in a different environment while also potentially boosting the profile of the newly-launched team. De Bruyne could also attract lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, where multiple clubs are actively recruiting established international stars.

At this point, it seems more likely than ever that De Bruyne’s days at Manchester City could be winding down. Without a financially feasible renewal option and with attractive offers from abroad, it seems probable that the 32-year-old might be tempted by a change.

The Sky Blues, meanwhile, would need to prepare to adapt their midfield for a future without the player who has been instrumental in their success over the past several years.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored