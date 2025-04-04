Kevin De Bruyne could still feature for Manchester City after his contract expires, following the news that the Belgian is set to leave the club at the end of the season. The 33-year-old revealed in a post on social media that he would be ending his decade-long spell at the Etihad when his current deal comes to an end in June, with speculation rampant as to where he may end up next.

De Bruyne, who is one of the best midfielders to have ever played in the Premier League, has struggled with injuries for the past couple of seasons but has still been key to Pep Guardiola's plans when fully fit. And it has been revealed that he may yet be involved in one more push for silverware before his departure.

De Bruyne Could Still Feature at Club World Cup for City

The midfielder's contract is set to expire midway through the tournament