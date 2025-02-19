Manchester City and Belgium creator-in-chief Kevin De Bruyne has plied his trade at the top of the beautiful game long enough to know what sets the elite out from the rest – and when naming the most iconic Belgium player of all time, he picked Eden Hazard.

Formerly of Chelsea and Real Madrid, the diminutive winger bamboozled defenders across the continent on a week-by-week basis after emerging through the ranks of French side Lille.

For me, it has to be Eden [Hazard]. He’s so, so good. I think, talent-wise, he’s probably top five in the world.

De Bruyne – a player widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in world football right now – didn’t stop there, however, as he went on to name a triumvirate of stars whom he believes is superior to his fellow countryman.

Lionel Messi

Close

Nobody gets a gold medal for guessing this. Lionel Messi, who has won a record eight Ballon d’Or, encapsulates everything joyous about football – and De Bruyne has been on the receiving end of the Argentine’s brilliance on more than one occasion.

In fact, the two modern football icons have locked horns four times between 2014 and 2022 – and De Bruyne, 33, has been victorious just once. Going toe-to-toe for the first time in the 2014 World Cup, Messi captained his nation to a 1-0 win.

Related Top 15 Goalscorers in Football History (Ranked) Football has produced some of the best athletes the world has ever seen over the years, but who have been the most prolific in front of the net?

Domestically, the Belgian has endured a similar vein of bad luck. Barcelona defeated Manchester City 4-0 in 2016/17 before the latter won the reverse fixture. Messi’s Paris-Saint Germain also beat Guardiola’s men – in a 2-0 victory – back in 2021/22.

Cristiano Ronaldo