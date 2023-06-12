Kevin De Bruyne is one of the Premier League's greatest-ever maestros having become a focal point in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City winning machine.

Along with trophies and accolades comes cash and lots of it, especially when you are one of the English top flight's leading talents.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by Celebrity Net Worth and football statistics website Transfermarkt.

So how much money has De Bruyne earned himself over his career? From the Belgian top tier to the Bundesliga and now the Premier League, De Bruyne has certainly got about it. Here is Kevin De Bruyne's net worth.

Kevin De Bruyne net worth 2023

Kevin De Bruyne's current net worth is £47 million, which equates to around $60 million, an astonishing amount of cash for a man who is still very much in the prime of his career.

De Bruyne's career earnings likely started when he made the move to Belgian side Genk in 2005 where he stayed until 2012, when he was picked up and signed by Premier League club Chelsea.

His current net worth is a testament to some of the challenges he has overcome in his career, as we all know, things didn't quite go to plan with the Chelsea move mentioned above.

With a treble-winning campaign on the horizon for Manchester City and De Bruyne, his net worth will likely only grow larger in the coming seasons.

What is Kevin De Bruyne's current salary?

De Bruyne's current Manchester City salary is raking him in a cool £15 million per year, so it's fair to say that the midfield maestro and his young family are eating well.

The Manchester City man isn't the flashiest of footballers, so it isn't too clear what he likes to spend his salary on, however, it's likely he'll have some cool investments placed.

However, we do know that De Bruyne likes to spend some of his money on nice-looking cars and he currently drives a Mercedes G63.

We are sure Pep Guardiola doesn't mind this slight bit of flash from the midfielder considering the performances he's been putting in on the pitch as of late.

How many Trophies has Kevin De Bruyne won?

The attacking midfielder has won a total of 19 trophies and counting during his illustrious career so far, however, 13 of these have come from Man City alone.

De Bruyne has won a staggering 14 trophies with the Citizens, an astonishing amount of silverware and a bit of insight into just how big of a juggernaut they have become.

Alongside his trophies for Manchester City, De Bruyne has earned himself a lot of personal accolades too, which include Footballer of the Year in Germany for his time at Wolfsburg and the PFA Player of the Year award twice.

All these awards just go to show that De Bruyne is putting in the work to earn some of that money and there are likely even more trophies to come in the near future.

What real estate does Kevin De Bruyne own?

Kevin De Bruyne in Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City

De Bruyne seems to have found his home in Alderley Edge, one of the poshest parts of Cheshire and home to many footballers like the Belgian.

There De Bruyne owns a three-story mansion in which he lives with his wife and three children, the 31-year-old also owns a forever home in Bolderberg in his native Belgium.

This massive pad seems to be where De Bruyne wants to reside once his blossoming career comes to an end and boasts various luxurious features, including an expansive swimming pool, spacious garden, basketball court and seven bedrooms.