You know what they say: all good things must come to an end. And that has rung true among the Etihad Stadium faithful recently after the talismanic Kevin De Bruyne publicly announced that he will be leaving Manchester City at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Arriving as a young attacking midfielder – with some labelling him a ‘flop’ due to his stint with Chelsea – the Belgian transformed into a creative genius, capable of playing a pass through the eye of a needle, and will conclude his spell as a Premier League great.

"Nothing about this is easy to write,” he explained in his public statement before adding: “But as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here – and you deserve to hear it from me first.”

The 109-cap Belgium international – widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history – will leave on a free transfer by virtue of his contract expiring in the summer but, per William Hill's odds, which teams are best-placed to secure his signature?

Both MLS and Saudi Pro League Likely Destinations

The Belgian could compete with/against Ronaldo or Messi