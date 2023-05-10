Kevin De Bruyne produced a brilliant performance at the Bernabeu as Manchester City drew 1-1 with Real Madrid in their Champions League semi final.

The Belgian scored a superb equaliser for the away side, cancelling out Vinicius Jr's first half strike.

De Bruyne picked up the Man of the Match for his display - although Thierry Henry was rather surprised by that decision.

What did Carragher says about Kevin De Bruyne?

And while he delivered on the big stage on Tuesday, Jamie Carragher feels that winning the Champions League can see De Bruyne considered one of the greatest midfielders ever.

“Kevin, that’s not his fault, sometimes it’s the team you play with, but you have to do it on those biggest moments," Carragher sad on CBS. "He’s delivered tonight and if he could do it again, if they get to the final then I think we’re talking about him as not just one of the best midfielders of his generation, but one of the best midfield players we’ve seen in the history of the game.

"That’s what the greatest players do, they have those moments. We’re not questioning his [De Bruyne's] ability, but in terms of where we rank players, we always rank players in the biggest moments and the biggest tournaments. I compared him to Luka Modric before the game in terms of, he’s won the Ballon d’Or, five European Cups, [played in a] World Cup final."

Rightly so, De Bruyne is being considered as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history.

But he has plenty of competition to be given that accolade.

One of the players he has to trump is a certain Steven Gerrard.

And when asked whether De Bruyne is better than Gerrard by fellow pundit, Micah Richards, Carragher explained why his former teammate comes out on top.

Is Kevin De Bruyne better than Steven Gerrard?

"Not right now because Stevie's got that Istanbul moment," Carragher said. "I couldn’t say Steven Gerrard was a lot better than Kevin De Bruyne, there’s nothing in it, it will split a debate.

"But what Steven has got is that Istanbul moment [in the 2005 Champions League final]. It’s just one game, but it’s a moment that you can’t ever take out of your mind when you think of Steven Gerrard.

"We still haven’t got that one moment with Kevin De Bruyne at the highest level. We have hundreds of moments of De Bruyne showing he’s the best midfielder in the Premier League for the last five years, one of the best midfielders in world football, but I just think of that one moment - and this season could be that moment."