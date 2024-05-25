Highlights Manchester United's victory over City in the FA Cup final highlighted Bruno Fernandes' leadership and world-class talent.

Fernandes' key assist showcased his incredible technical ability, and it was a game-changing moment.

Kevin De Bruyne's off day was evident as he struggled to make an impact against United at Wembley and was substituted early in the second half.

The fortunes of these two teams throughout this season could not have been much more different, with Manchester City winning a fourth-straight Premier League title, while their rivals, Manchester United, limped to a disappointing eighth-placed finish. However, the Red Devils came out on top in the curtain closer at Wembley today, and Bruno Fernandes' impeccable performance epitomised the way United raised their game and nullified the threat City posed.

Manchester United became the latest FA Cup winners after a 2-1 win over City, and the United skipper was at the heart of everything right about the Old Trafford outfit's attitude, energy, and general performance on the day. Meanwhile, his counterpart in the City side, Kevin De Bruyne, cut a forlorn and frustrated figure for 55 minutes before Pep Guardiola decided to sacrifice him in the name of adding more firepower to his lineup.

In any derby match, you need players to stand up and be counted. That necessity only increases when you have an FA Cup final derby, and Fernandes showed a real desire to be the leader Manchester United needed, capping a fine display with a key assist that proved he is still a world-class talent on his day.

Bruno Fernandes Statistics Kevin De Bruyne 90 Minutes played 56 1 Assists 0 3 Shots 1 3 Successful dribbles 1 52 Touches 42 5 Key passes 0 5 Tackles 0 2 Interceptions 0 67% Passing accuracy 71%

Fernandes was Captain fantastic

Portuguese international led the way in huge victory

Going into the game, nobody gave United a chance against this dominant Man City side. But, right from the off, it was clear the Red Devils didn't mind holding the underdog tag today, and they clearly went into the tie with a shrewd gameplan to not only quash the threat posed by City, but to turn the tables and put their rivals under pressure.

In Bruno Fernandes, Erik ten Hag had the perfect man to set the tempo and lead by example. This United team has a delicate balance of youth and experience, and while it was their teenage stars — Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo — who scored the goals on the day and will stand in the spotlight, it was their captain who made everything tick in a highly impressive victory.

The standout moment of the game was undoubtedly that magical assist to set up Kobbie Mainoo for the second, decisive goal for United. Fernandes was involved in the move from the start, and the veteran then raced the length of the pitch, checking the position of his young teammate all the way as the attack built around him. When the ball eventually found Fernandes in the box, he effortlessly stroked the ball on to Mainoo, who applied a fantastically cool finish to give United control of the final.

Fernandes has had his fair share of detractors throughout the course of his Manchester United career, but today, he proved he still has the technical ability, winners' mentality, and crucially, the maturity and composure to lead this team of brilliant young players for some years to come.

An Off Day for De Bruyne

KDB goes MIA

The usually influential De Bruyne simply could not find his rhythm at Wembley today. His neat footwork didn't guide him through the United defence, his clever passes didn't find their destination, and any sight of goal was shut down immediately.

It has been a fragmented campaign for De Bruyne, who missed the first half of the season through injury. Since returning to the squad in the New Year, the Belgian playmaker has shown more than a few glimpses of the genius he still possesses, and has provided key assists and goals when it matters for City as they marched on to a fourth successive Premier League title.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin De Bruyne's tally of six goals and 18 assists this season is his lowest since the 2018/19 campaign.

It's unclear what went wrong for City today, but a whole host of their star players simply did not show up. Whether it's a case of United putting in place the perfect gameplan, or a champion hangover for the City players, this was far from the typical Guardiola masterclass many have come to expect. And the fact De Bruyne, so often his talisman, was taken off after just ten minutes of the second half, sums up precisely how out of character the overall performance was from City.

On a day that De Bruyne and his teammates saw their sparkle fade away, Fernandes shone brighter than ever, and led his side to a monumental FA Cup win to stop the City machine from marching on.