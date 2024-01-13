Highlights Manchester City completed a comeback to defeat Newcastle United 3-2 and reduce Liverpool's lead at the top to two points.

Kevin De Bruyne stole the headlines with a goal and an assist upon his City return, including setting up the winning goal by youngster Oscar Bobb.

Erling Haaland praised De Bruyne's performance on Instagram as the striker continues his recovery from injury.

Manchester City completed a wonderful comeback to defeat Newcastle United 3-2 at St James' Park and reduce Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table to two points. The champions looked set to drop points in the encounter before Kevin De Bruyne stepped onto the pitch to turn things around.

Youngster Oscar Bobb netted the winner with his first-ever league goal for the Citizens, but it was De Bruyne who stole the headlines with a goal and an assist to help his side overcome a 2-1 deficit. Bernardo Silva had handed Pep Guardiola's men the lead inside the opening half an hour with a deft flick from a driven Kyle Walker cross.

This wasn't game over despite City's domination in the first 35 minutes or so, however, as the home team drew level after a brilliant Bruno Guimaraes pass found the feet of Alexander Isak. The Swedish forward cut inside and bent a wonderful effort into the far corner of the net.

Anthony Gordon followed suit to hand the Magpies a 2-1 lead before half-time. The former Everton winger replicated the goal Isak had scored just moments earlier with a curling shot into the bottom corner. Eddie Howe's side may have thought they were on course for a first win in four Premier League games, but De Bruyne put an end to those hopes with a stunning second-half cameo.

Kevin De Bruyne heaps praise on Oscar Bobb

The duo combined to hand City all three points

Speaking to TNT Sports after the full-time whistle, the Belgian midfielder was quick to show appreciation for his young colleague after he set up his winning goal, saying: "The ball is good but the run from Oscar [Bobb] is amazing because he goes in behind Trippier, and then the control at that pace and going round the goalkeeper in the last minute is tough."

Adding to the fact that his mind is made up when to make the pass by the run of Bobb, De Bruyne added: "I look at his run. If he doesn't run then I can't pass the ball, so he dictates what I can do and I try to do my best to give him the ball." He certainly gave him the ball, and the midfielder announced himself back in action for City with a bang.

De Bruyne marked his first appearance in the Premier League since the opening day of the campaign with a well-taken goal to draw his team level at 2-2 with a composed side foot into the bottom corner from outside the penalty area.

The 32-year-old then went one better by playing a perfect pass in behind the Newcastle backline to fellow substitute, Bobb, who then took a wonderful touch before gliding past Martin Dubravka in the Magpies' goal to slot into an empty net. The victory was enough to send City into second place in the table, only two points behind Liverpool.

Erling Haaland's priceless reaction to De Bruyne's performance

The striker was forced to watch from home as he recovers from injury

Man City are battling at the top of the Premier League table without their top goalscorer Erling Haaland, who is currently sidelined through injury. The Norwegian is the joint-top scorer in the league this season and broke the goalscoring record for a single season in his debut campaign in England.

The 23-year-old clearly loved what he saw from De Bruyne as he took to Instagram to post a picture of himself celebrating at home along with a picture of his teammate with a crown on his head. Haaland will be hoping to return to action soon to have a similar impact to De Bruyne and is taking his recovery seriously as he celebrated his side's victory with a shot...of milk.