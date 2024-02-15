Highlights Frank Lampard and Kevin De Bruyne used to be teammates, but no one would have expected the pair would be compared in the future after the latter's performances at Chelsea.

The Belgian's wonderful form for Manchester City has entered his name into conversations with the best midfielders to have played in the Premier League.

Lampard was a better goalscorer than De Bruyne, but the latter already has more career assists to his name.

There have been many superstar midfielders through the three decades of the Premier League, but very few can compare to the wonderful duo of Frank Lampard and Kevin De Bruyne. The two men are towards the very top of the list when it comes to the greatest in the English top-flight.

Lampard's legacy is confirmed as the Englishman enjoyed an unbelievable 20-year career at the top level. The Chelsea icon was famously written off as a youngster at West Ham United before going on to prove all his doubters wrong, and Harry Redknapp right in the process. He ranks among the top 10 goalscorers in the history of the Premier League and is the only midfield player to make that exclusive list.

De Bruyne, on the other hand, still has time to increase his list of achievements and honours after wrapping up a historic treble with Manchester City during the 2022/23 season. Already hailed as a City "legend" by his manager, Pep Guardiola, to be in the conversation alongside greats such as Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes, and Patrick Vieira as potentially the best midfielder to play in the league since its inception in 1992 before retiring is an almost unfathomable feat.

Both De Bruyne and Lampard have played for Chelsea and Manchester City and were even teammates for a brief spell at Stamford Bridge when the Belgian was a youngster and Lampard was an experienced veteran. The ex-England international went on to represent the Citizens in a short loan spell after leaving Chelsea, while De Bruyne became a world-class star during his time at the Etihad.

So, ahead of Manchester City's match against Chelsea, GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at the two brilliant midfielders and compare their games by breaking them down into sections. This is to give a stronger idea of the difference between the pair rather than just going off opinions.

Shooting stats compared

Lampard outshines De Bruyne in most metrics

Both men are without a doubt attack-focused. Lampard's biggest asset was his perfect timing when entering the opposition box. He does have the advantage when considering he spent almost his entire career in the Premier League, as he made 609 appearances in total in the division - making him one of the players with the most games played in the competition's history - in comparison to De Bruyne's 247 appearances at the time of writing.

This means it would be easy to sneer at the Belgium international's tally of 65 Premier League goals in comparison to Lampard's remarkable 177 strikes. However, in reality, how clinical the two players are is a lot closer than it looks on first inspection, with the Chelsea hero averaging 0.29 goals per game, and the Man City ace coming in at 0.26 goals per game.

De Bruyne has also taken just over 200 shots less than Lampard (832) with 596. This shows that the 32-year-old has a lot more efforts on goal than his former colleague on average, due to the difference in games played.

Lampard has a better shot success rate and, on balance, was the better player in terms of shooting, although both men have different styles. Both players have scored many goals from outside the box, with De Bruyne placing many efforts into the bottom corner and Lampard picking out the top corners on numerous occasions.

Frank Lampard vs Kevin De Bruyne - Shooting Statistic Frank Lampard Kevin De Bruyne Goals 177 65 Goals per match 0.29 0.26 Minutes per goal 117 289 Shots 832 596 Shot Accuracy 51.55% 49.41% Shot Succcess 21.27% 10.91% Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 15/02/2024

Passing stats compared

De Bruyne has created 10 times more big chances than Lampard

It's quite stunning to consider De Bruyne has registered more Premier League assists than Lampard. It is still very close between the pair, but the Belgian's haul of 106 is marginally better than his counterpart's 102. There is also room for this number to increase as Man City's star player closes in on taking second place in the all-time assists rankings.

Manchester City are a more possession-dominant team than Chelsea were during Lampard's playing career and this is shown by the fact De Bruyne isn't even that far off in terms of passes made. There are less than 1,000 passes between the two players and De Bruyne will be out in front comfortably in this statistic by the time he hangs up his boots. It is the former England international that comes out on top again, however, with a pass completion rate of 82.74%, compared to 81.95%.

De Bruyne has made twice as many forward passes already and created over 10 times as many big chances for his teammates. Those differences are staggering when both men had incredible forward players to pick out. Erling Haaland, Sergio Aguero and Didier Drogba are some of the finest strikers the league has seen, but the City pair had a lot more service from De Bruyne.

This edges the passing stakes in De Bruyne' favour, and it's no surprise when watching the ease with which he sprays the ball around the pitch. The technique of the former Wolfsburg man is up there with the best to have played the game, in any league.

Frank Lampard vs Kevin De Bruyne - Passing Statistic Frank Lampard Kevin De Bruyne Assists 102 106 Big Chances Created 15 167 Passes 13,274 12,498 Pass Completion 82.74% 81.95% Forward Passes 1,804 3,615 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 15/02/2024

Set-Piece stats compared

Lampard's record from the penalty spot was excellent

Now here's an interesting category. Lampard and De Bruyne have both been given the responsibility of taking corner kicks, free-kicks, and penalties throughout their careers due to their fantastic technical abilities. There is a significant difference in the number of spot-kicks scored due to De Bruyne sometimes having to share the responsibility, but his tally (4) is nowhere near his ex-colleague's haul (32).

When it comes to free-kicks, it is a much more comparable field. Lampard has five goals to his name from set-pieces outside the penalty area, while De Bruyne has four currently. This gives the Blues' icon the edge, but that could all change at the drop of a hat should his peer find his shooting boots from range any time soon.

Frank Lampard vs Kevin De Bruyne - Set-Pieces Set-Piece Frank Lampard Kevin De Bruyne Penalties Scored 32 4 Free-Kicks Scored 5 4 Statistics via the Premier League - Correct as of 15/02/2024

Honours compared

De Bruyne can go even further in front of Lampard

There is every chance Manchester City will win their fourth Premier League title in a row at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, and this will be De Bruyne's sixth with the club. He has already lifted the biggest prize in English football more times than Lampard (3).

Both men have one Champions League triumph to their names, but Man City's dominance over the sport in England is evidenced by De Bruyne's total of seven domestic cups in comparison to Lampard's six. The Englishman was also only named the Premier League Player of the Season on one occasion, while his counterpart has managed this feat twice to date.

In terms of silverware, De Bruyne comes out on top, and this is what comes with being part of perhaps the best team in the history of the Premier League. That's not to say he hasn't played his part, as the 32-year-old has been a massive factor in City achieving the success they have.

Frank Lampard vs Kevin De Bruyne - Honours Honour Frank Lampard Kevin De Bruyne Premier League 3 5 Champions League 1 1 FA Cup 4 2 League Cup 2 5 Player of the Season 1 (2004/05) 2 (2019/20, 2021/22)

Lampard vs De Bruyne - Final Verdict

The apprentice has become the master

Lampard is rightly seen as a legend of the Premier League, and this will always be the case no matter what. But having said that, De Bruyne's legacy looks to already be outgrowing that of the English midfielder with several years still to go until he calls it a day.

For this reason, there is a huge chance that the Man City favourite is seen as having a better career with a more aesthetically pleasing approach to the game and a more full trophy cabinet. It won't be a completely fair debate until both players are retired and everything can be viewed through nostalgic eyes. The legend of Lampard currently holds more weight due to his experience and longevity in the English top flight, but it doesn't look like that will be enough to hold off the brilliant Belgian forever.