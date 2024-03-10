Highlights Kevin De Bruyne's clever corner set up City's opening goal, showcasing his creativity and impact on the team's success.

While Stones scored, it was De Bruyne's brilliance that led to the goal, earning praise from Neville and admiration from coaches.

The match has huge implications at the top of the Premier League, and moments of magic from De Bruyne could be pivotal come May.

Kevin De Bruyne showed the world why he is considered one of the best midfielders in football right now, setting up Manchester City's opening goal against Liverpool with a very smart corner. The Belgian has missed the majority of the Premier League season so far, and his absence had a notable impact on Pep Guardiola's side.

Since returning, he's immediately re-established himself as a creative force to be reckoned with, and he was at it again against the Reds. With Jurgen Klopp leaving Anfield in the summer, the game is likely the final time the two legendary managers will meet in charge of Liverpool and City. They've had a storied rivalry over the last few years, with some incredible meetings across numerous competitions. Despite the sentiments, the game was also one of the most important between the two in recent times.

With both sides firmly entrenched in a three-horse race for the Premier League title, alongside Arsenal, maximum points felt like a necessity for both. It was City who struck first, though, and while it was John Stones who turned the ball home, it's their Belgian superstar they'll be thanking for the lead.

De Bruyne Found Stones With an Unusual Corner

He Played the Ball Short and to the Front Post

After City won a corner, the majority of the Liverpool players jostled around the six-yard box ready to contest any headers on goal. De Bruyne took advantage of that, deciding to whip a low ball to the near post instead, something that had clearly been prepared ahead of the match. Stones was well aware of what was happening, and he darted into position, swiftly connecting with the ball and turning it past Alisson.

It was Stones who got on the scoresheet, but it was De Bruyne who had created magic, and Gary Neville was very impressed on commentary. The former Manchester United man called the midfielder a "genius" for the move and claimed managers would take notice of what he'd done.

"That looked like genius from De Bruyne. "Coaches up and down the country will be looking on in admiration."

The match has huge implications for the title race, and De Bruyne producing moments of genius like this proves why having him back from injury could be the difference between City beating Liverpool and Arsenal to the Premier League trophy or not.

De Bruyne Has Been in Incredible Form Since Returning

He's Now Got Two Goals and 13 Assists in 13 Games

After he went down injured in the first game of the season, De Bruyne spent months on the sidelines and only returned in January. He's quickly reminded everyone why he's such an important figure within the City squad, though. Since returning, he's picked up two goals and 12 assists, including his remarkable four assists for Erling Haaland during the Citizens' FA Cup tie with Luton Town.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kyle Walker has never won a Premier League game at Anfield

If City are to win the Premier League title come May, De Bruyne will likely be at the forefront of their charge, and they are certainly much better off with him in the side than they are without him.