Highlights Kevin de Bruyne returned in style, scoring a goal and providing an assist in his second-half cameo against Newcastle.

Bernardo Silva's magical opener gave Manchester City the lead inside half an hour.

Newcastle fought back with stunning goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, but De Bruyne sealed the win with a superb assist to Oscar Bobb.

Kevin de Bruyne returned to action in style and Bernardo Silva produced a moment of magic for Manchester City as the reigning Premier League champions closed the gap on league leaders Liverpool to just two points.

The Citizens made the trip to St James' Park to face a struggling Newcastle team knowing that three points would take them within two points of their title rivals. City's superstar midfielder salvaged all three points for his side with a goal and an assist during his second-half cameo.

Things got off to a shaky start for the Citizens as the Magpies broke in behind the back line and even put the ball in the back of the net through Alexander Isak, but VAR ruled the goal out due to an offside in the build-up. The City players were infuriated at the linesman's decision not to raise his flag earlier in the move as Ederson was injured when trying to prevent Isak from scoring.

The Brazilian was then forced off through injury moments later after almost costing his side a goal. Pep Guardiola was visibly frustrated and called upon Stefan Ortega to replace his number one.

Those frustrations were soon calmed as the visitors grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and began dominating possession. This dominance was rewarded in the 26th minute as the team in sky blue took the lead in wonderful fashion.

Kevin de Bruyne marks Premier League return in style

Bernardo Silva had already netted a magical opener

Kyle Walker had been playing very high on the right flank for the champions and this was the source of the opening goal of the game as the English right-back fired a low cross into the Newcastle penalty area. The delivery was met by Silva - who has had a sensational season - and the little magician used all the pace on the cross to just flick the ball into the bottom corner of the net with his instep.

Phil Foden's look of disbelief at his colleague's moment of brilliance sums up just how good the finish was. Martin Dubravka was left with no chance as Eddie Howe's team fell behind. The Newcastle players were livid that they weren't awarded a free-kick earlier in the attacking City move and Dan Burn was the first to make his feelings clear as the big defender confronted Rúben Dias during the Man City celebrations.

The second half of the game saw the long-awaited return of De Bruyne after the Belgian had been absent since the opening day of the season through injury. His introduction will have sent shockwaves through City's fellow title challengers and the 32-year-old wasted no time in getting involved as he picked the ball up in midfield and surged forward before placing a great effort into the bottom corner in effortless fashion.

Not content with a point, De Bruyne had another magical moment in him as he picked out a superb pass to youngster Oscar Bobb in the dying moments of the game. The winger did sensatioally well to control the ball before skipping past the goalkeeper and slotting home the winner.

Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon score stunners

The duo had put the Magpies in front before half-time

Not being discouraged by falling behind to Silva's wonder goal, the home team grew into the game. They drew level as Bruno Guimaraes played a wonderful pass over the top of the defence for Isak. The Swedish centre-forward cut inside and unleashed an inch-perfect curling effort into the far corner of the net. This marked a goal in the past three games for the striker as he found the net against Liverpool in the Premier League and Sunderland in the FA Cup previously.

Only two minutes later, Newcastle had turned the game on its head completely as Anthony Gordon replicated his teammate's effort by cutting inside from the left once more and picking out the far corner of Ortega's goal. This got the crowd on their feet as the comeback was complete, albeit with a very long time still to go in the game. De Bruyne ultimately denied Howe and co a result in the entertaining affair.