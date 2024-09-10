In the wake of Belgium’s 2-0 Nations League defeat to France, Kevin De Bruyne’s international career is hanging in the balance after, according to reports, appearing to tell technical director Frank Vercauteren ‘I quit!’ before embarking on a rant in his post-match interview.

Despite Domenico Tedesco’s men starting the fixture well, goals from French duo Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele proved to be the difference from Didier Deschamps’ side as Les Blues got their first points on the board.

Belgium have been unable to deliver on the promise of their Golden Generation, with their best performance in a competition being a third-place finish in the 2018 World Cup, and it seems that De Bruyne is at the end of his tether.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Bruyne is Belgium’s sixth-highest appearance holder with 106, three caps behind Dries Mertens.

De Bruyne Vents Anger After France Defeat

Midfielder reportedly told Belgian staff he quits

Close

The ex-Chelsea magician, widely considered to be one of the best midfielders to ever grace the Premier League, has been one of the leading lights for the Red Devils over his 14-year spell with the senior set-up. But last night’s display of anger and frustration has cast doubt over how much longer he will don the maroon of Belgium.

Following their 2-0 loss in Lyon, just days after their 3-1 opening win over Israel, De Bruyne could not hide his frustration and, according to Belgian publication HLN, told Vercauteren of his desire to ‘quit’ before wandering over to chat with Real Madrid poster boy Kylian Mbappe.

While it remains unknown what the Manchester City midfielder actually said to Vercauteren, it’s not a pretty look for Tedesco and his entourage, who will likely struggle without the talismanic 33-year-old.

A fed-up De Bruyne then faced the media and slammed how poorly Belgium performed throughout the defeat, blaming his compatriots in the process. He said:

“We were six at the back. There was no connection. Not even in the second half. You’re behind, right? I wonder what you see in the match. It is not about transitions. It is about the way of playing and people who do not do their job.”

When the attacking midfielder was quizzed on what needs to be improved ahead of the next international break, when Belgium will face Italy and France, De Bruyne’s response was nothing short of brutal, as he called the performance ‘unacceptable’.

Tedesco: Everyone Needs to Calm Down

'It's normal that he's disappointed. We all are'

Close

According to MailOnline, the dismay from within the Belgian camp only grew after Tedesco, who has won 12 of his 20 games in charge of the Red Devils, commented on De Bruyne’s post-match behaviour.

The Italian tactician said: “I didn’t see the interview. After the huddle, I spoke to Kevin. It’s normal that he’s disappointed. We all are. Kevin is a winner. He was emotional. And then you can say things like that sometimes.

“Am I afraid that he’s going to stop playing international? You shouldn’t talk about that now. Everyone needs to calm down.”

Up next for Tedesco and the rest of the Belgians is a tough test against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in November before they welcome France to the Koning Boudewijnstadion four days later. Whether De Bruyne will lead them out in a months’ time remains to be seen.