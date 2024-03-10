Highlights Liverpool and Manchester couldn't be separated, with the two sides drawing 1-1 in the Premier League.

It was the final league meeting between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, before the former leaves Anfield in the summer.

City dominated early, but Liverpool took control in the second half and the decision to substitute Kevin De Bruyne caused great tension between the midfielder and Guardiola.

Neither Liverpool nor Manchester City will be particularly happy this week, as their top-of-the-table clash finished 1-1 on Sunday afternoon. The two clubs are in the midst of an intense three-horse race for the Premier League trophy with Arsenal, but it will be the Gunners who are the happiest right now, as nothing could separate Jurgen Klopp's and Pep Guardiola's sides at Anfield.

It was a game of two halves, with City firmly in control early on. They took the lead shortly after the 20-minute mark, when Kevin De Bruyne produced a moment of genius to assist John Stones from a corner. Liverpool came back strong in the second 45 minutes, though, and levelled things up almost immediately after Ederson gave away a penalty and Alexis Mac Allister converted from the spot.

After playing the hero early in the game, De Bruyne's afternoon turned ugly when he was substituted in the second half, getting into an argument with Guardiola as he was clearly frustrated about the decision to replace him. Despite Liverpool's dominance in the second half, City held on, and the draw will satisfy neither club but will leave Arsenal very happy heading into next week.

City Controlled the Majority of the First Half

A Moment of Brilliance From De Bruyne Saw Them Take the Lead

The game had massive implications on the Premier League title race. Both teams have been firmly embroiled in a three-horse charge for the trophy, alongside Arsenal, and neither wanted to drop points and lose ground in the pursuit of glory.

Liverpool’s injury crisis meant they faced an uphill battle to take anything away from a meeting with Guardiola’s men, and it looked like they could be facing a long afternoon when Stones poked the visitors in front. After winning a corner, De Bruyne pulled off a genius bit of play, drilling the ball towards the near post, rather than floating it into the centre of the Reds box and Stone got on the end of it brilliantly.

It was a move pulled straight from the training ground and caught Klopp's side completely off guard. You'd be forgiven for expecting City to completely dominate from that point, and add to their lead, but you can never count Liverpool out, and they proved that again in the second half.

Liverpool Turned Things Around After the Restart

Early Penalty Saw Momentum Shift and They Could Have Won

The Anfield atmosphere is something special, though, and Liverpool wasn’t going to just roll over for the reigning champions. Instead, they came out swinging in the second half and almost immediately after the restart, they won a penalty after an outrushing Ederson clattered into Darwin Nunez inside his area. He injured himself in the process and allowed Mac Allister to convert from the spot to level things up.

The equaliser rattled City as well, with Liverpool firmly seizing control of the contest from that point onwards. They piled pressure on Guardiola’s side, and with the Anfield faithful behind them, it seemed like only a matter of time before they scored again. The Citizens' backs were against the wall and tensions began to run high.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In their head-to-head battles, Jurgen Klopp has won 12 matches, while Pep Guardiola has won 11

De Bruyne Has Words With Guardiola After Substitution

Surprisingly, with Liverpool on the front foot, Guardiola decided to take De Bruyne off midway through the second half. The decision was clearly a tactical one, with the Belgian replaced by a more defensive-minded star in Mateo Kovacic. The move was likely to help withhold the Reds pressure, but De Bruyne wasn’t happy at all about the decision to replace him. The midfielder was seen visibly frustrated when he was subbed off, and footage was captured of him engaging in a fairly heated conversation with his manager in the stands.

Despite the Liverpool pressure, the score remained level, and they took home a point apiece. Considering how close the title race is right now, though, neither club will be satisfied with that. A draw means Arsenal keep hold of first place in the Premier League coming out of the weekend, and depending on how the title race turns out come May, Diaz might be looking back at those missed opportunities and really wish he could turn back time.