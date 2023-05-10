Football fans were treated to an entertaining Champions League clash on Tuesday night, as Real Madrid and Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their semi-final at the Bernabeu.

But following the game, it has been explained why City's controversial equaliser was allowed to stand.

Despite starting poorly, it was Madrid who took the lead in the tie, courtesy of an absolute screamer from Vinicius Jr in the first half.

But Los Blancos conceded during the second period, with another scintillating strike from Kevin De Bruyne levelling the score on the night.

Fury then followed from the Real Madrid bench, with Carlo Ancelotti believing that the ball had gone out of play before De Bruyne fired home.

“The referee wasn't very attentive,” he told Movistar, as per ESPN. “He gave me a yellow card, and I said, 'Give them on the pitch, not off it!’”

The coach then added in his post-match press conference that the technology had shown the ball was out of play, referring to the beIN Sports images which circulated on social media after the match.

Impossible to check if the ball was out of play before De Bruyne scored

But several explanations have now been made as to why De Bruyne’s goal was allowed to stand.

The first was made by ESPN Editor and VAR expert Dale Johnson, who said that VAR could not check whether the ball had exited the field for a throw.

“This image has been created by beINSPORTS, and it isn't instant nor is it in any way official,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

“The VAR will manually check the position, but the only tool he has is the television cameras.

“Unlike on the goal-line, there's no camera angle directly in line with the side-line.”

Johnson stated in a subsequent article for ESPN that there was also no tracking chip in the balls used in the Champions League, meaning that VAR had no way of conclusively proving whether the ball had gone out of play.

VAR has no authority over throw-ins

Additionally, the VAR official would not have been allowed to intervene either as they are not allowed to rule on throw-ins.

Football’s rule governing body, the IFAB, specifically outlines where and when VAR can intervene on its website.

They may only step in to assist the referee when there has been, “a clear and obvious error” relating to “a goal/no goal, penalty/no penalty, direct red card (not a second caution) or a case of mistaken identity when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player of the offending team.”

With no way to prove that there had been a clear and obvious error, the official was unable to command a review.

A new passage of play had begun

Comments from Arsene Wenger were shared after the game though where he suggested VAR had not gone back far enough to check if the goal was “regular.”

But too much time had elapsed, and a new passage of play had started, which meant that the incident could not be used to rule out the goal according to football’s laws.

Between the ball supposedly going out for a throw and KDB lashing it into the net, Madrid won the ball back before giving possession away.

That signals a new phase of play and football laws expert Christina Unkel told CBS Sports after the game that IFAB laws meant the preceding incident no longer mattered.

Page 141 of the Laws of the Game handbook states that “it may be necessary to review the attacking phase of play which led directly to the decision/incident.”

As the throw-in incident had not directly led to the goal, VAR could not intervene.

Real will now face a stiff challenge to secure their place in the final when they travel to the Etihad Stadium for next Wednesday's semi-final second-leg.

As Ancelotti’s side found out on Tuesday night, the quest for European glory can come down to the smallest margins.