Is Kevin De Bruyne the best midfielder in the world? Yes, yes he is.

To be perfectly honest, he's been the best in the business for quite some time now.

What makes De Bruyne so special is the fact he always seems to turn up for Manchester City when it matters most.

Going into the Citizens' potential Premier League title-decider against Arsenal on Wednesday evening, the onus was on their playmaker extraordinaire to take game by the scruff of the neck.

And he certainly did - to say the very least.

De Bruyne scored twice and recorded an assist in City's 4-1 thrashing of their wounded title rivals.

De Bruyne destroys Arsenal - again

The Belgian's strike to open the scoring early on was simply magnificent, while his finish to make it 3-0 just after the half-time break was coolness personified.

Arsenal's midfield trio of Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard didn't really lay a glove on De Bruyne all evening at the Etihad Stadium.

He just kept popping up in pockets of space, working marvellously in tandem with the seemingly all-conquering Erling Braut Haaland.

And after producing yet another Premier League masterclass against Arsenal, De Bruyne proceeded to drop some more wizardry in a post-match interview.

The Belgium international spoke about the more advanced role afforded to him by Pep Guardiola for the match.

Usually, De Bruyne plays as one of two No. 8s ahead of midfielder enforcer, Rodri.

But in the win over Arsenal, City reverted to a double pivot in midfield, Ilkay Gundogan partnering Rodri at the base.

That freed up De Bruyne to wreak havoc in the final third and listening to the man himself talk about the tactical shift just further highlights the genius of Guardiola and the positive impact he has on his players.

Check out the footage...

Video: De Bruyne's interview after Man City 4-1 Arsenal

Anyone else get the feeling that De Bruyne is going to make a top-quality manager one day?

One football fan on Twitter summed it up quite perfectly by replying to the video: "Even City players are able to explain the tactics their manager gives them. Pep is so good that he makes everyone understands what he does."

Guardiola's influence is quite something and that's why many are now pondering whether he is in fact the greatest manager of all-time.

After beating Arsenal, the Spaniard and his City team can claim top spot in the Premier League by beating Fulham away from home on Sunday.