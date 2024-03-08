Highlights The Los Angeles Rams re-signed Kevin Dotson, a top-ranked guard, ensuring continuity on the offensive line.

Dotson's three-year deal is worth $48 million with $32 million guaranteed, one of the higher AAVs for an interior lineman.

The Rams have lofty expectations for 2024 after making the playoffs last year, and they'll need their offense to lead the way.

The Los Angeles Rams followed up their Super Bowl 56 victory with an all-time Super Bowl hangover in the 2022 season, finishing 5-12 as their offense completely fell apart behind a decaying offensive line.

Thus, they went into last offseason with a clear need to upgrade the blocking unit in front of Matthew Stafford, and one of the more peculiar moves they made was swapping mid-round draft picks with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a chance to take a flier on guard Kevin Dotson.

That move paid off handsomely, as Dotson was PFF's second-ranked guard in all of football last year. Now, per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, the Rams are re-signing Dotson on a three-year deal worth $48 million, with $32 million guaranteed.

The extension ensures that L.A.'s offensive line will have some much-needed continuity next season. After their return to the playoffs last year, the Rams will have big expectations for 2024, and they'll need their offense to do some heavy lifting if they want to achieve their lofty goals.

Dotson Became One of the Best Guards in the NFL in 2023

Sean Mcvay's revamped scheme allowed Dotson to flourish as a run-blocker

Head coach Sean McVay made a rarely seen and unbelievably risky schematic shift last offseason, transitioning from the wide-zone attack that made him famous to a gap-heavy system. He made the move to benefit quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kyren Williams, but he correctly identified Dotson as a perfect fit for his new offensive scheme.

Dotson improved tremendously as a run-blocker in McVay's new offense, as he was able to focus on single-blocking assignments that allowed him to move to the second level of the defense with far greater ease.

The guard was always a good pass-blocker, even in Pittsburgh's acrid offense, though he had one of his best seasons while blocking for a veteran quarterback in Stafford.

Kevin Dotson 2023 Performance Category Dotson Snaps 881 Penalties 2 Sacks Allowed 4 Pass-Block Grade 74.5 Run-Block Grade 89.9

The contract ties him for ninth among all guards in total value, and his $16 million average annual salary ranks tied for sixth among interior linemen. It's an expensive gamble by the Rams that Dotson can keep up the same level of play from 2023, but if he does, they'll have scored one of the biggest bargains on the market this offseason.

Elsewhere along the offensive line, the team has Steven Avila at the other guard spot, who just finished as the highest rated rookie guard in pass protection, according to PFF. He and Dotson have completely changed the complexion of the blocking unit, as they're able to easily displace interior rushers, allowing Stafford to step up in the pocket consistently while also affording Williams open rushing lanes.

The team also replaced starters Joe Noteboom and Brian Allen with a pair of unheralded additions—Alaric Jackson (at left tackle) and Coleman Shelton (at center)—showing just how committed they were to running McVay's new offense effectively.

There's plenty of offseason left for a team that needs to do more work to catch up with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, but with roughly $43.6 million remaining in cap room and Dotson locked down long-term, the Rams are setting themselves up for a big jump next year.

