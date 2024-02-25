Highlights Kevin Durant isn't certain the Phoenix Suns will be his final team, as he doesn't know what the future holds.

Durant aims to join the Phoenix Suns' Ring of Honor due to his love for the team and city.

Durant expresses hope to play until at least his 40s, but his future hinges on his body's durability.

Kevin Durant has had an illustrious career in the NBA, but he isn’t sure when or how that tenure will come to a close. Currently playing for the Phoenix Suns, his fourth team, the future Hall-of-Famer addressed his future in the league via an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

Durant was asked by Andrews if Phoenix was the team he would like to spend the rest of his career with. He did not rule it out, expressing his love for the team and city, but said he is unsure of what the future holds for him.

“Right now I would say yes, but that's just a figure of speech, I can't know what's going to happen. I mean, I've been on so many teams now and I said this before, right now in this moment today without thinking about the next minute, yeah. But that's just saying right now and I can't really predict what may happen, but I love playing in Phoenix, I love our fans, I love our city.” —Kevin Durant on his potential future in the league and with the Phoenix Suns

Durant joined the Phoenix Suns in 2023 after being traded there from the Brooklyn Nets. Since that time, he has meshed with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal to produce a squad that is currently 33-24 and 8th in the Western Conference. The West is packed with talent, though, so this issue hardly falls on Durant.

Durant also specified that he would love to become part of the Phoenix Suns organization forever, by joining the team’s Ring of Honor. This is a category of elite Suns players who have had their numbers retired by the organization. Durant stated that he loves the city and team, and could see himself joining that prestigious club some day.

“I've grown to understand what our mission is, being in the valley, and how deep these people care about their team. So, I started to understand the history of the Suns, and I'm glad to be a part of it. I want to go up in that Ring of Honor one day, so however long that takes.” —Kevin Durant on his love for the Suns and being inducted into the Ring of Honor

A Hall-of-Fame Career

Kevin Durant has had an illustrious history in the NBA up to this point

The 35-year-old forward is in the midst of his 16th NBA season. Originally being drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics, he played one season there until the team relocated to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder. In 2016, he was traded to the Golden State Warriors where he and Stephen Curry combined to create a dynasty in the Bay Area.

In the fall of 2019, Durant and Kyrie Irving teamed up in Brooklyn to help bring a championship to the New York borough. In 2021, he balled with Irving and James Harden as part of a Big Three in Brooklyn, but it ultimately did not pan out as the farthest that the Nets reached was the second round of the playoffs. Finally, in early 2023, the Nets traded Durant to the Suns, where he has shone brightly.

Kevin Durant - 2023-24 stats versus career Categories 2023-24 season Career GP 50 60.1 (avg) PTS 28.1 27.3 REB 6.7 7.0 AST 5.6 4.4 FG% 53.3 50.1 3PT% 42.9 38.7

There is little question that Durant is a future Hall-of-Famer. Throughout his career, the 14-time All-Star has averaged 27.3 points per game, and is currently 11th all time in career points scored, with 28,296. He is a two-time NBA champion, four-time scoring champion, and two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Despite being in the latter portion of his career, Durant has been a bright light in Phoenix’s lineup this season. He is averaging 28.1 points per game, with 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He appears to have also shed the injury bug which has sidelined him throughout his career, as he has only missed seven games so far this season.

Kevin Durant's long-term plans

Durant has been healthy this season, but it is unknown how his body will hold up

Durant has managed to avoid the injury bug this season, but the rest of his team has not. This is a key reason why the Suns are in eighth place in the West. The Suns sport a Big Three of their own with Durant, Booker, and Beal, and by the team adding Beal this past offseason, it signaled that the Suns are gunning for their first ever championship.

Shawn Marion and Amar'e Stoudemire were the most recent inductees to the Ring of Honor, but did not win championships for the team. In fact, no member of the Ring of Honor has accomplished that, as the Suns have three conference titles but no championships. Durant would like to become the first entree into the Ring of Honor with a ring attached to his name.

“Yeah, I can catch and shoot a little bit, play a little defense, be a 3-and-D sixth man, maybe, when I’m in my 40s.” —Kevin Durant on playing when he reaches age 40

Durant is 35, as mentioned, and is under contract by the Suns through the 2025-26 season. At that point, he would be just under age 38. However, as mentioned in the interview, Durant expects to be able to play ball into his 40s. He has not played 60 games in a season since 2019, though, so it is unknown how his body will hold up. As Durant said, only time will tell at this point.