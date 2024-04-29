Highlights The Phoenix Suns were swept out of the playoffs due to roster flaws and inconsistent chemistry.

Kevin Durant had issues with the offense, feeling relegated to a lesser role on the team.

The Suns are still all-in with their Big Three and may need better buy-in from stars for future success.

The Phoenix Suns were swept out of the NBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday in a devastating result for an all-in team.

The Suns, with their Big Three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, had dreams of a deep playoff run, potentially all the way to the NBA Finals.

Instead, Phoenix struggled with consistency and chemistry all season, in part due to injuries, but also a roster that was slapped together to build around The Big Three.

Now, following a disastrous first-round exit, cracks are appearing within the structure.

NBA insider Shams Charania said on FanDuel's "Run It Back" that Durant had "real issues" with the Suns' offense this season and felt "relegated to a lesser role."

"I'm told Kevin Durant had real issues with the offense. The way it was ran, him feeling like he was relegated to being in the corner and watching pick-and-rolls by Devin Booker, by Bradley Beal...And so the offensive side is something the Suns — if they're bringing this whole team back — they're gonna have to address it."

The Suns Gambled and it Didn't Pay Off

Phoenix went all-in around Durant, Booker, and Beal, despite some obvious roster flaws

The Suns' trade for Beal last offseason was fascinating from the moment it occurred.

It was an obvious talent play for the Suns — they acquired an All-Star-caliber player without giving up a first-round pick (because they didn't have any to trade!). The Suns could not have acquired a similar player in another deal with their limited assets. Beal's no-trade clause allowed Phoenix to acquire a player they wouldn't have otherwise been in the running for.

But in trading away Chris Paul, the Suns also gave away their only point guard and created a redundancy on their roster — three score-first players who want the ball but are not natural table-setters.

Charania reported that the Suns envisioned Beal in a table-setting role, which is not a role Beal has ever played in the NBA, at least for long stretches.

The overlap of skills between Durant, Booker, and Beal meant someone was always going to be left in a catch-and-shoot role for longer than they would have liked. Durant's gravity as a shooter made it sensible to allow him to spot up. Furthermore, defenses would be able to switch pick-and-rolls involving Durant, knowing it wouldn't create any major mismatches because of the three players' similar sizes.

Where Do the Suns Go From Here?

Barring a big trade, the Suns are still all-in

It's not as if the Suns have any easy moves to change the direction of the team. Unless they want to trade one of Durant, Booker, or Beal (the latter of whom is likely a negative asset because of his massive contract), the Suns can only make moves on the periphery.

As Charania noted, perhaps the Suns will make a coaching change, and perhaps that will be enough to solve their issues.

However, most likely, it seems that Phoenix will need better buy-in from their stars. Another offseason could improve the three stars' chemistry, and that might be the Suns' best hope because their window won't be open for long.