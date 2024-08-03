Highlights Durant's decision to leave OKC for the Warriors was influenced by past playoff struggles.

The cap spike allowed the Warriors to create the max contract spot needed to sign Durant.

The Warriors' post-2016 dominance was fueled by Durant joining Curry for back-to-back titles.

The 2015-16 NBA season is easily an all-time great regular season for the league. There were so many reasons to love where the league stood after witnessing so many special events during the season.

One of the major highlights of the season was that year's dunk contest. Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon put on a show of epic proportions in Toronto for the All-Star Game.

NBA fans also got the pleasure of watching Kobe Bryant during his last season in the league. The pinnacle of that viewing experience was watching Bryant go out on his own terms, scoring 60 points in the final game of his career.

Then, there was the massive story of that year's NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors had the greatest regular season record of all time, going 73-9, and were looking to punctuate their status as the best team of all time with a championship.

They took a commanding 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers . This must have felt incredibly satisfying after hearing some of the narratives of how the Warriors could not beat a healthy Cavaliers team during the previous season's finals.

However, after three more games, this did end up proving to be the case. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving led the only 3-1 comeback in NBA Finals history as the Cavs won the series in a nail-biting Game 7. Basketball was in a great place. Then, the offseason happened.

In one of the most shocking and polarizing moments in the history of free agency, Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Warriors. A historically dominant regular season team, that was ever so slightly defeated in the finals, had added one of the best players on the planet. The league was in trouble.

The Need To Leave Oklahoma City

Durant's frustrating time with the Thunder opened the door for an exit

Durant's offseason decision was a major talking point before he joined the Warriors. After years of futility, there was a reasonable expectation that the chances of him leaving the Thunder were pretty high.

The Thunder showed incredible promise early on in Durant's time with the team. They had built a talented young core after drafting Durant in the 2007 NBA Draft, Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka in the 2008 NBA Draft, plus James Harden in the 2009 NBA Draft.

That core made it to the NBA Finals in the 2011-12 season, losing to the Miami Heat in five games. Most people would have thought that the Thunder were destined to return and eventually win one, at that point in time.

However, that exact core was never even given another chance to compete together. Harden was traded to the Houston Rockets during the 2012 offseason.

From there, the Thunder never even made it back to the NBA Finals. The closest they came was the 2016 postseason. It is easy to forget, but the Thunder actually took a 3-1 lead over the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals that season.

Durant and Westbrook – Stats from Games 5-7 of the 2016 WCF Category Durant Westbrook PPG 32.0 26.0 RPG 7.0 7.7 APG 3.3 10.7 FG% 39.5 36.8 3P% 26.9 26.3

Despite some strong scoring averages, Durant and Westbrook both struggled with their efficiency down the stretch of the series. The Warriors completed their own 3-1 comeback, before falling victim to one a round later.

Game 7 at Oracle Arena was the last time that Durant would wear a Thunder jersey in his playing career. However, he would soon become quite familiar with the Bay Area.

The Cap Spike In 2016

Teams suddenly had a lot more money to play around with

One would think it was a bit odd that a team as great as the Warriors had the money to go pursue a max free agent of Durant's caliber. They certainly got a bit lucky in that regard.

The NBA had a massive new television deal in place that was about to give every team around the league a lot more financial flexibility. With all the new money coming in, the NBAPA had opted for a one-time increase to the cap as opposed to having it be a gradual process that would happen over several seasons.

The league saw its biggest spike in the salary cap throughout NBA history. Some teams had so much money that they did not know what to do with it. The Warriors had a plan though.

With Stephen Curry playing on a bargain of a contract at the time, it took a few smart moves to clear up the cap space for Durant to join.

Just like that, the rich got richer. Durant was joining a team that had just won a record-setting number of regular season wins in the previous season.

The Golden Dynasty

The Warriors had a stranglehold on the league

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Those hoping that the Warriors would not be as good as advertised had their hopes dashed pretty quickly. The Warriors were not just great, they were historically great.

Durant was suddenly playing the game on easy mode. With all the defensive attention that Curry would draw, teams could not afford to give The Slim Reaper the kind of coverage that a player of his caliber demanded.

Curry and Durant were a terrifying pairing. Having Klay Thompson and Draymond Green as support pieces was simply unfair. The Warriors would etch their spots in history as one of the greatest dynasties that the NBA has ever seen. Many still consider the 2016-17 Warriors as the greatest team of all time.

Kevin Durant – Back-to-Back Finals MVPs Category 2017 2018 PPG 35.2 28.8 RPG 8.2 10.8 APG 5.4 7.5 SPG 1.0 0.8 BPG 1.6 2.3 FG% 55.6 52.6 3P% 47.4 40.9

Durant dominated back-to-back NBA Finals, winning his first two championships and Finals MVPs in the process. This team felt unstoppable.

The 2019 NBA Playoffs was the last time that Durant wore a Warriors jersey. The Warriors could not overcome a well-constructed Toronto Raptors team, led by Kawhi Leonard , after a couple of key injuries that included Durant.

Durant left the Warriors in the 2019 offseason to join the Brooklyn Nets . The NBA and its fans breathed a long sigh of relief in the process.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.