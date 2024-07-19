Highlights Kevin Durant's progress with Team USA is promising, with a potential showcase in London before the 2024 Olympics.

Coach Kerr is optimistic about Durant's return, mentioning a potential minutes restriction for the star player.

Durant aims for his fourth Olympic gold medal, emphasizing his versatility and willingness to do whatever it takes to win.

Fourteen-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is ramping up his progress as he seeks to return to Team USA’s line-up for the 2024 Paris Olympics having spent all of training camp thus far rehabilitating a calf injury that he suffered in workouts in mid-June.

But, it emerged earlier today that there is some optimism that Durant may see some on-court time in USA Basketball’s Showcase in London as they take on both South Sudan and reigning FIBA World Cup champions, Germany, before they jet off again to Paris ahead of their gold medal Olympic bid.

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr addressed the media in their practice before tomorrow’s outing against South Sudan at the O2 Arena, and expressed how he’d love to see Durant back in the rotation, but that the role he will play – if any – will hinge on how he gets on in practice.

"I would love for him to play in a game, but we have to take it day by day. We'll see where he is tomorrow."

When asked if there would be any minutes restriction for the two-time NBA champion, Kerr believes there will be, though he argued that he could say the same about any of his 12-man roster.

“Probably [he’ll be on a minutes restriction], but the way we’re playing, everybody is on a minutes restriction, it’s like 18 minutes a piece, so I don’t think minutes will be a problem.”

Durant Is One of Team USA's Olympic Greats

He is aiming for his fourth Olympic gold medal in Paris this summer

Mandatory Credit: USA Basketball

Three-time Olympic champion Durant himself also spoke to the media ahead of tomorrow’s contest, he said his main focus was on building day-by-day and seeing how his progress translates onto the court.

“Keep grinding, keep building from where we are. The games are right around the corner so we just want to take advantage of these days we have of practice. It's one of those things you just got to monitor every day, and I’ll see how I feel after I do certain movements and certain exercises. But my thing is just keep grinding and see what happens."

So far, Kerr has named three definitive starters: LeBron James , Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid . He is still ‘contemplating’ who to put at the two other wing spots.

Kevin Durant - Olympic Record Category Statistic PPG 19.9 RPG 5.4 APG 3.3 SPG 1.2 FG% 53.1 3P% 49.3

But for Durant, who has averaged 19.9 points per contest over his last three Olympic runs, including going for almost 50 percent from outside the perimeter, he feels he possesses the versatility to do absolutely whatever is required of him in order to win.

“I feel like I am a versatile player who can be put in any position. I can shoot the ball too. It’s always good to have shooters on your team, so I’ll try to simplify the game as much as possible, and whatever my teammates need me to do, whatever my coach needs me to do, I’ll try to be there to do it.”

And finally, on being back on London soil with Team USA for the first time since he was part of the 2012 London Olympics team, with LeBron James the only other member of the 2024 squad who was also on that roster, Durant speaks fondly of his time there, believing that it was a ‘turning point’ in his career.

“2012 was a turning point in my career in just being around greats every day, seeing how they operate, and I took a lot of that stuff with me.”

For James, he is looking forward to hopefully welcoming back his long-time Team USA teammate to the court, and recognises that he may be the difference maker in them being able to achieve gold once again.

“He brings more firepower, more leadership, more experience in the FIBA games. We welcome his return, we’re looking forward to him being back out there. He makes us even stronger, so anytime we can add a piece like that, it’s great for our ball game.”

With Team USA boasting a strong lineup of NBA stars who have had Olympic success in the past, the expectation is that they will be firm favorites for that Olympic crown.

But the competition between teams is perhaps closer than ever, with France, Canada, and Germany just a few names who will be trying to topple the USA, and steal the bragging rights.