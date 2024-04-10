Highlights Kevin Durant's defensive versatility, deflections, and shot-blocking make him a constant disruptor on the court.

Kevin Durant is one of the most prolific and dynamic scorers in the history of the NBA. A 14-time all-star, 10-time All-NBA (six-time first team), four-time scoring champion and former MVP, Durant’s offensive accolades are staggering.

Missing among his achievements, however, is an appearance on an All-Defensive team. Could that title be added to his portfolio this season with the Phoenix Suns?

Here’s a look at his defensive ability, how he compares to the league’s best, and the defensive landscape of the league, in this case for a 2023-24 Durant All-Defensive season.

Durant is a Dynamic Defender

While not excelling most at any particular aspect, Durant’s versatility makes him a defensive threat

Durant, with his 6-foot-10 frame and 7-foot-5 wingspan, is a constant disruptor on defense. His speed and length net him an average of 1.5 deflections a game. He’s able to effectively clog up both passing and driving lanes, while also being a solid on-ball defender.

Durant 2023-23 Defensive Statistics Player SPG BPG DRTG Durant 0.9 1.2 114.4

His blocks coming mainly off the weak side, and not necessarily being an elite all-around shot blocker, Durant is still consistently able to send back shots from opponents. He’s also a decent help defender, not being the most skilled, but his basketball IQ and length can make him a nuisance to average to below-average playmakers.

He’s also averaging 3.4 fast-break points a game (top-15 in the league), meaning he’s effective at turning defensive production into points, and grabbing 0.4 loose balls a game.

His rebounding ability is underrated, as he’s not known for his rebounding but still pulls down an average of 2.1 defensive rebounds while contested within three to six feet of the basket. Rebounding isn’t exactly known as a defensive trait, but it is still an aspect of the game that immediately ends the opponents' offensive possession and should be considered.

Durant Can Keep Up With the Best of Them

Even though his statistics may not look as good initially, diving deeper shows Durant’s defensive acumen

A good indicator of a player’s defensive ability (besides defensive rating) is through defended field goal percentage, or the percentage of field goals an opponent makes over the subject defender.

2023-24 Defended Field Goal Percentage Player DFG% Jokić 50.8 Davis 47.4 Antetokounmpo 46.4 Wembanyama 45.8 Durant 44.4 Embiid 44.3 Adebayo 43.8 Gobert 43.1

Durant’s 44.4 percent defended field goal percentage is lower than multiple defensive player of the year candidates, including Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama. And although it’s not quite as low as players such as Rudy Gobert or Bam Adebayo, it’s still within a few digit margin of difference.

As with almost every statistic, though, comparing it with other statistics gives a more nuanced perspective. Looking at defended field goal attempts, for example, with the same players shows a different angle.

2023-24 Defended Field Goal Attempts Player DFGA Embiid 21.2 Jokić 19.9 Davis 18.9 Gobert 18.9 Wembanyama 16.7 Adebayo 14.1 Antetokounmpo 12.5 Durant 12.5

Opponents are taking fewer shots against Durant than against most of these players, and some (such as Joel Embiid, Jokić and Gobert) see significantly more shots attempted over them. Whether it’s because he’s able to effectively keep shots from going up or the defenders not wanting to take as many shots over him, he’s putting up the same numbers as the best defensive big men in the league with opponents not shooting over him as much.

Durant's Defensive Impact Compared to the Rest of the League

It might not be enough for the All-Defensive first team, but Durant could certainly make a case for second-team All-Defense

Despite Durant’s impressive defensive output, there are a number of players with a more overtly defensive playstyle who will surely get defensive-team attention. Players like Gobert, Jokić and Davis.

2023-24 Defensive Comparison Player SPG BPG DRTG Gobert 0.6 2.1 104.1 Jokić 1.3 0.9 108.0 Davis 1.2 2.4 109.1 Durant 0.9 1.2 114.4

As they should, their seasons have been outstanding defensively. This doesn’t mean that Durant can’t make the team, only that it’ll be more difficult.

With players like Gobert and Jokić, their teams are seeing much more success than the Suns, and thus are more likely to get nods.

However, players like Jonathan Isaac who are getting defensive team attention while not being superstars may be Durant’s ticket onto one of these teams.

Isaac, who is averaging as many blocks and fewer steals a game, does have a higher defensive rating than Durant. However, he also has significantly fewer minutes, mainly being used as a defender off the bench to cool down or contain opponents.

Durant and Isaac 2023-24 Defensive Comparison Player SPG BPG DRTG MPG Durant 0.9 1.2 114.4 37.1 Isaac 0.7 1.2 104.4 15.4

Durant, on the other hand, plays much more and puts up comparable stats (even with a higher defensive rating). Isaac, though, being known (almost exclusively) as a defender, is getting more attention for the defensive teams than Durant.

Can Durant make First team All-Defense? It’s highly unlikely, as players at his position are playing outstanding defense this season. However, second team All-Defense could absolutely be in his cards depending on how the voters are feeling. His play might not jump off the stat sheet as one of the best defenders in the league (at least compared to the league’s best), but it certainly looks better the deeper you dig into his stats.

The Suns’ success could play a large factor in the outcome, as if they’re quickly bounced, Durant is unlikely to get any defensive attention. However, if the Suns are able to go on a run, and if Durant can continue the defensive production he’s been putting out this season, a Second All-Defensive team could be added to his towering list of basketball achievements.