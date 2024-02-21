Highlights Kevin Durant strongly desires to be involved with the Seattle SuperSonics if they were to return to the NBA.

The NBA is set to expand, and Seattle could be a potential location if they add teams.

The Seattle mayor is eager for a Sonics return, with Climate Pledge Arena able to host the team.

On the heels of NBA commissioner Adam Silver discussing the tantalizing idea of league expansion, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has captivated the basketball world with the idea of him taking part in the revival of the defunct but popular Seattle SuperSonics.

"To help run the team and guide the team as they come back into the league, I would absolutely love that. That's a dream come true. That's probably one of the only things that I would lock in like I was really playing again."

The significance of Kevin Durant's involvement

Durant is the last superstar to play for the Sonics

Durant, the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, began his career with the SuperSonics.

That era of Sonics basketball would be short-lived, as the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City in the 2008-09 season. However, the 32 years preceding the Sonics' transformation into the Oklahoma City Thunder left an indelible mark on the basketball world.

The organization amassed multiple champions while led by Hall of Fame players such as Lenny Wilkens, Spencer Haywood, and Jack Sikma.

For many, the organization's most memorable teams were led by Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp. One a renowned perimeter defender and the other a notorious rim-rocker, Payton and Kemp faced Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the 1996 NBA Finals.

Though they ultimately weren't successful, the force of their stars' personalities and their on-court dominance has made them the face of the franchise.

Top Franchise Players (stats w/ Sonics) Player GP PPG All-Star selections Championships Hall of Fame (Y/N) Lenny Wilkens 308 19.5 3 0 Y Spencer Haywood 326 24.9 4 0 Y Jack Sikma 715 16.8 7 1 Y Gary Payton 999 16.3 9 0 Y Shawn Kemp 625 16.2 5 0 N Ray Allen 296 24.6 4 0 Y Kevin Durant 80 20.3 0 0 N/A

Durant was the team's last star. This factor and his stature as a league icon make him an obvious candidate to be involved with the Sonics in some form or fashion. Not to say that Payton, who retired in 2007, won't.

After all, Payton not only expressed a desire to coach in the NBA back in 2020, he still has a soft spot for Seattle and the Sonics. In 2017, Payton said in no uncertain terms that he wants his jersey retired by the Sonics in Seattle rather than in Oklahoma City.

NBA expansion on the horizon

Commissioner Adam Silver says it's "very likely" the league will expand soon

According to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA will "very likely" visit talks about expanding when the current TV deal expires after the 2024-25 season.

Though the number of expansion teams hasn't been set, Silver reveals that it's probable that two new franchises will be added. Both of those comments parallel common refrains about a potential expansion.

If the league does expand, Seattle will be one of the preferred cities to host the new franchise.

Making an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Silver admits that Las Vegas—which hosts NBA Summer League, hosted an All-Star Game, and houses a WNBA team—is "definitely" under consideration as a host city for an expansion team as well.

Subsequently, those may be the most plausible cities to get an NBA franchise in the next couple of years, though Mexico City has also been mentioned.

Should that happen, the city of Seattle is certainly ready for the return of the SuperSonics. On Tuesday, Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell proclaimed his desire for the Sonics to be back in Seattle, chasing championships.

He also noted the readiness of the city's Climate Pledge Arena, where the NBA has hosted several preseason games ver the years.