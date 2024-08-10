Highlights Team USA is on the brink of winning their 17th gold from 21 Olympic Games, seeking a historic fifth consecutive gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Kevin Durant, Team USA's key player, aims to make history as the first men's basketball player to win four gold medals at the Olympics.

Durant's impressive performance has elevated him to the title of Team USA's greatest player, surpassing Carmelo Anthony in terms of skill and impact.

Team USA Olympics are just 40 minutes away from achieving their goal of winning the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games which would see them claim their 17th gold from 21 games, and fifth in a row.

One of the key players in their dominant run has been Kevin Durant – who NBA insider Mark Medina believes is Team USA’s greatest ever player – and is seeking to make history by becoming the first men’s basketball player to win four gold medals.

One Win Away from Gold

Host nation France are the only team who stand in USA’s way

After leaving it extremely late to complete the comeback in the fourth quarter over Serbia, Team USA now find themselves just one more win away from a fifth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics .

Down by as many as 17 points to a gritty Serbian side led by NBA MVP Nikola Jokic , Stephen Curry finally found his devastating shooting stroke on the international stage, knocking down 17 of USA’s first 23 points, where he finished the contest with 36 points, including nine three-pointers off of 14 attempts.

In the end, USA were willed to victory by their veteran stars, with 39-year-old LeBron James recording a 16-point, 12 rebound, 10 assist triple double, while Joel Embiid also played one of his best games in a USA uniform despite some recent criticism.

Team USA vs. Team France - 2024 Paris Olympic Games Category Team USA Team France PPG 106.8 79.6 REB 40.4 19.6 AST 27.8 20.2 STL 9.2 7.0 BLK 5.0 5.6 FG% 55.7 44.6 3P% 45.2 33.3

Their final obstacle standing in between them and the gold medal is the host nation France, who, spearheaded by 20-year-old sensation Victor Wembanyama , are looking to pull off yet another upset, having already defeated medal favorites Canada and 2023 FIBA World Cup champions Germany on their way to the gold medal match.

Should they pull off the greatest upset of them all, then this could be perhaps even more impressive than 2004 when an Argentinian side led by Hall-of-Famer Manu Ginobili upset the USA in the gold medal match in Athens.

Durant Has Carried Team USA to ‘Greater Level’ Than Carmelo Anthony

Medina has no doubt in his mind that Kevin Durant surpasses Carmelo Anthony as Team USA’s greatest ever player, despite having less experience on the team than the former 10-time NBA All-Star.

The journalist further alluded to a conversation he held with Team USA assistant coach, Ty Lue, prior to the Olympics, who indicated that had it not been for Durant, then they may have missed out on the gold medal in the 2021 Tokyo Games.

“He's number one. Kevin Durant is already the all-timeleading scorer in Team USA history. He doesn't have as much experience as CarmeloAnthony, but he's about to surpass him in the gold medal count. I think Team USA will win the gold this year, even though it's a very competitive field. But he already has three gold medals. He's the all-timeleadingscorer. He led the team in 2012 and 2016. CarmeloAnthony is right behind him, but I think that Kevin Durant has even carried his game to a greater level. During training camp in Las Vegas, Ty Luementioned to me that if it wasn't for Kevin Durant, they wouldn't have won gold in Tokyo 2021.So Kevin Durantisreally good for Team USA, because he has the experience, he's a very efficient player, and his versatility really bodes well in the Olympic Games.”

GOAT of USA Basketball

USA's all-time leading scorer with 503 points and counting

While some of the world's best basketball stars have suited up for Team USA over the years, with the likes of Michael Jordan , Carmelo Anthony and the late Kobe Bryant having all featured, Durant is potentially about to become the most decorated of them all.

On the precipice of his fourth gold medal, achieving such a feat would be historic, with no other basketball player having won more than three.

But unlike other Olympic campaigns, Durant has so far spent this one coming off the bench having dealt with injury prior to Paris, but marked his first outing since last season with a 23-point outing, going 8-for-9 from the field and 5-for-5 from three-point distance in USA's opening contest against Serbia.

All-Time Team USA Olympic Points Leaders Player Points Years Played Kevin Durant 503 '12, '15, '21, '24 Carmelo Anthony 336 '04, '08, '12, '16 LeBron James 294 '04, '08, '12, '24 David Robinson 270 '88, '92, '96 Michael Jordan 256 '84, '92

Carrying on his form throughout the 2024 Olympics campaign, he is one of five players to have recorded 13-plus points per game, averaging 13.6 points on 57.9 percent shooting from the field and 61.1 percent from behind the arc, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 20.5 minutes of action.

But in the last three Olympiads combined (2021, 2016, 2020), he has averaged 19.7 points shooting at a 53.1 percent clip, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 steals. Such longevity in the Olympics is unfathomable, and surpasses that of Anthony, who was part of the 2004 squad that picked up a disappointing - by their standards - bronze medal, while he also was part of the teams who won gold in 2008, 2012, and 2016.

With a gold medal on the line, though, it is expected that head coach Steve Kerr will insert Team USA's all-time leading scorer back into the starting lineup, and from that position he will be hoping to once again help the team achieve Olympic glory, and with that he will further etch his name into the history books as one of the greatest to ever suit up for the United States.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.