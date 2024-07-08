Highlights Kevin Durant to miss initial training camp due to calf injury.

Team USA remains stacked with talent, including Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and others.

Durant's injury is classified as minor, with hopes of him joining the team for the Olympics.

With many teams around the world scratching and clawing to earn an Olympic berth, Team USA is already busy preparing for Paris by holding training camp in Las Vegas. However, while Team USA is stacked with superstars, they will be without arguably the best player on the roster early on, with a recent report from Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic indicating Kevin Durant will miss the start of training camp because of a calf injury.

"We’re just going to use an abundance of caution. It’s not bad. He’s assuring me it’s not bad. We’re just going to be really careful and take it day by day." - Steve Kerr

The Phoenix Suns’ All-Star finished the 2023-24 campaign by averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 41.3 percent from behind the arc. While those numbers are remarkable, what’s more impressive is that Durant appeared in 75 games during the regular season, his most since 2018-19 while he was still a member of the Golden State Warriors.

Fortunately, Durant’s ailment has been classified as “minor,” so there isn’t any real concern he won’t be in the lineup when Team USA opens up their quest for gold against Serbia on July 28. Still, Durant’s health will be monitored closely heading toward the Olympics.

Team USA Is Stacked

Even if Durant Misses The Olympics, Team USA Has Plenty of Talent

For now, there’s a good chance Team USA’s all-time leading scorer won’t be available against Canada in an exhibition contest on Wednesday. But even if Durant can’t play, teams have time before final rosters must be submitted, meaning there’s still hope he’ll be ready to roll when the Olympics commence in Paris in just a few short weeks.

Rest assured, even without Durant, Team USA isn’t short of talent. The club features other future Hall of Famers like Stephen Curry and LeBron James. In addition, guys like Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Devin Booker, and Jayson Tatum will be mainstays in the NBA for years to come.

And as discouraging as Durant’s injury is, there have been some positive developments.

Joel Embiid, who was limited to only 39 games in 2023-24, has been practicing. The same is true for Kawhi Leonard, who battled a knee injury of his own throughout the postseason.

With that said, Team USA is still a favorite without Durant, although America’s chances of winning a gold medal will significantly decrease without him.