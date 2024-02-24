Highlights Kevin Durant surpasses Anthony on the all-time scoring list, and now ranks 9th.

Durant is 300 points behind Shaquille O'Neal, showing his elite scoring ability.

LeBron James and Durant only active players in the top 10, could climb higher.

Kevin Durant has surpassed Carmelo Anthony on the all-time NBA scoring list.

In the fourth quarter of the Phoenix Suns game versus the Houston Rockets, the 35-year-old forward sank a free throw to notch his 28,290th point to become ninth on the list.

Durant finished the game with 28 points, leaving him with 28,296 total career points, exactly 300 behind Shaquille O'Neal, who's eight all-time.

To put into perspective just how elite of a scorer Durant is, he ascended to ninth on the all-time list in 1036 games while Anthony reached his total in 1260 games. It's also worth noting Durant missed the entire 2019-20 season after getting injured in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Among the top 10 all-time scorers in the NBA, the only active players are LeBron James, who sits atop the list, and Durant, who could very well climb the list further if he continues to play at the same level he's at now.

