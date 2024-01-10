Highlights Kevin Durant embraces challenges and is determined to win another title, despite the Phoenix Suns' struggles.

Durant and Devin Booker are the driving forces of the Suns, but the lack of support from the bench hinders their success.

The Suns' salary cap is heavily allocated to Durant, Booker, and Beal, limiting their ability to make trades and acquire depth.

Although the Phoenix Suns have been struggling to stay over .500 as the NBA season quickly approaches the halfway point, Kevin Durant doesn't seem to be afraid of the uphill battle that lies ahead.

After falling to the Los Angeles Clippers, who just re-signed Kawhi Leonard to a contract extension, with a score of 138-111 on Jan. 8, concerns were raised about the team's performance, especially given that the big three of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal are finally playing together.

Once the game ended, Durant spoke with Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports to speak about how he's embracing the difficulties his team has encountered and why he's still infatuated with the idea of working for another title.

"I don't want to get traded. I'm not frustrated because Brad [Beal] was injured. I wasn't frustrated because of the role players on the team. That s**t really was ignorant to me, you know what I'm saying? It's like, yeah, we lose a game – you think I'm supposed to be happy after we lose a game? I'm not frustrated with the whole situation. I may be frustrated at the moment, at a bad play or a tough stretch. But nah, I enjoy the grind."

Durant and Booker are keeping Suns afloat

Combined 55.7 PPG

Durant may be frustrated, but his disappointment doesn't reside in his or Booker's play. The two together have been transcendent, as they can both score at will, rebound, and set up their teammates whenever they can. There is still much to be desired from their supporting cast, as once the starting lineup gets off the court, there's no backup firepower to keep their offense alive.

Phoenix Suns – 2023-24 Usage Rates Players Usage % Percent of Team's Field Goals Made Percent of Team's Points Kevin Durant 29.7 31.8 32.4 Devin Booker 29.1 28.2 29.5 Bradley Beal 24.1 24.1 22.6 Grayson Allen 14.5 15.8 16.6 Jusuf Nurkic 20.2 18.8 18.3

Their starting lineup, when healthy, consists of Durant, Booker, Beal, Grayson Allen, and Jusuf Nurkic. Combined, they score, on average, 98.1 points per game, a number that's pretty high at first glance, but becomes more concerning when looking at the team's overall points per game (115.2). That leaves the bench scoring just under 20 points per game. When diving further into the bench stats, Eric Gordon leads the pack with 9.9.

Salary cap troubles in Phoenix

67.8% of team salary cap owed to Durant, Booker, and Beal

Approximately 94 percent of the team's points come from its top six players. Once the bench comes on the court, it becomes much more evident that the team's thin depth is a key factor in their struggles. Of course, relying on three superstars making a lot of money can be risky, especially when injury concerns are so prominent. Durant has played in 30 of the team's 37 games, Booker in 28, and Beal in just 13, making the infamous trade that landed the shooting guard over the summer seem questionable in hindsight.

Phoenix Suns – Salary Cap Distribution Players Salary Kevin Durant $46.4 million Bradley Beal $46.7 million Devin Booker $36.0 million Jusuf Nurkic $16.9 million Grayson Allen $8.5 million

Although the Suns didn't give up too much to acquire Beal, trading him to regain some depth seems like a tall order. Beal is signed through the 2026-27 season and will be owed, on average, $50 million each year, with the final year being worth $57.1 million. His salary will represent approximately a quarter of the team's cap, leaving the Suns with very little wiggle room to make any trades.

Durant may be frustrated with the output the bench has been giving, but the Suns were forced to settle on players who would accept the veteran minimum, given that they're stuck with enormous salaries. Phoenix remains in a Play-In Tournament spot, but could quickly ascend in the standings if the big three stay healthy and establishes strong chemistry with each other between now and the end of the season.