Highlights Kevin Durant's 23 points off the bench lifted Team USA to victory against Serbia.

Durant is Team USA's basketball GOAT, leading the United States in all-time Olympic points.

Durant's Olympic legacy includes numerous scoring records and historic performances.

Team USA kicked off the group stage games of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a dominant win over Nikola Jokic and Serbia, 110-84. Serbia battled and hung around in the first half, only trailing by nine points at the break, but the United States pulled away with an incredible second-half performance to coast to an impressive victory after five unnecessarily tight exhibition matches.

Once again, the veteran players on the roster carried the day for Team USA, with LeBron James and Stephen Curry combining for 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists on 13-of-21 shooting. Notably, Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton did not appear in the game for a single minute, while Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker played huge minutes in the victory.

Additionally, in fitting fashion, Kevin Durant returned with a spectacular shooting display in just 17 minutes off the bench. While it's always breathtaking to watch his ridiculous offensive talent, performances like this are nothing new for the greatest Team USA Olympics basketball player of all time.

Durant's 23-point Explosion Just The Latest In Storied Olympic Career

The four-time Olympian was 8-8 in the first half

After missing five Team USA exhibition games with a calf injury, in which America struggled mightily against inferior competition, Kevin Durant returned with a flurry in their Olympics opener against Serbia. The 35-year-old looked as good as new off the bench in 17 minutes, posting a ridiculous first-half line of 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 shooting from three-point range.

Kevin Durant vs. Serbia (7/28/24) PTS REB MIN FG 3PT 23 2 17 8-9 5-5

Durant flashed all the tools that make him arguably the most talented scorer of all-time, from hesitation pull-up threes, to catch-and-shoot bombs to mid-range fadeaways. Yet again, he reminded the world that he can score more efficiently than anyone without ever getting to the rim, and was startlingly perfect in the first half.

KD also showed his ability to be the best plug-and-play superstar in league history, fitting seamlessly back in with a squad of NBA stars despite little practice time due to injury. His first two buckets were in spot-up opportunities, before he found his rhythm and hit several smooth off-the-dribble long-balls.

After struggling in four of their five practice matches, Team USA inserted Durant into the mix and instantly looked like the team they should be in a blowout win over Serbia. Now the question is whether he will be a starter going forward, and who will sacrifice their spot in the lineup.

Although Spectacular, This Game Is Just One Of Many For Durant

KD has put up several crazy performances across four Olympics

As the longest tenured member of the United States Olympic basketball team and the only guy from the 2012 roster to have played in every tournament since, Durant has had many, many great games in a Team USA jersey. He has poured in 27 or more points in Olympic play six times, which doesn't sound too special until you consider the lower scoring nature of Olympic basketball as well as the talent-laden USA teams he has played for.

Durant has had a knack for taking the reins for America on the biggest stage, despite playing next to NBA icons like James, Kobe Bryant , Carmelo Anthony , and now Curry as well. The Texas product kicked off his international career with a 22-point, nine-rebound outing vs. France in 2012, and never looked back since.

Against Argentina later that same Olympics, Durant exploded for 28 points on 8-of-10 shooting from three-point range, showcasing his insane variety of shotmaking as a 7-footer. Unsurprisingly, KD gave his best performance of his debut tournament by dropping 30 points, five threes, and nine rebounds in the Gold Medal Game to stave off an upset bid by Spain, capturing his first Gold in a career that would become legendary.

In 2016, on a team without James or Curry, Durant once again seized control of the squad and carried the United States to its third straight Gold Medal. This time around, it featured a 27-point, seven-rebound, six-assist outing vs. Argentina and a 30-point masterpiece in a drubbing of Serbia in the title game.

As the quality of America's Olympic rosters kept declining, the one constant was Kevin Durant. In 2021, flanked by Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum, Durant was once again the top dog on a talented squad, with many great games, finishing off the Gold Medal run with a game-high 29 points to take down France, 87-82.

Kevin Durant's Greatest USA Games Date Opponent PTS REB FG 8/6/12 Argentina 28 4 9-12 8/12/12 Spain 30 9 8-18 8/17/16 Argentina 27 7 9-13 8/25/16 Serbia 30 3 10-19 8/3/21 Spain 29 2 10-17 8/7/21 France 29 6 9-18

Durant Is Team USA's GOAT

He holds many records, and is just building on that resume

As the only player to appear on all four of the Olympic teams since 2012, Durant has built quite a legacy as an American basketball legend on the international stage. With his consistent presence on the roster and tendency to take over as the undisputed best player and go-to-guy, he has compiled numerous records in Olympic play.

After his 23-point outing against Serbia, Durant extended his all-time lead in points for Team USA over Carmelo Anthony to 122. He will soon break 500 points as an Olympian, and that mark may never be broken.

All-Time Team USA Olympic Points Leaders Player Points Years Played Kevin Durant 458 '12, '16, '21, '24 Carmelo Anthony 336 '04, '08, '12, '16 LeBron James 294 '04, '08, '12, '24 David Robinson 270 '88, '92, '96 Michael Jordan 256 '84, '92

Durant also holds several other records for Team USA, such as points per game (20.8), field goals (154), and three-pointers (79).

There will likely never be another player as decorated on the international stage, and Durant adds his illustrious Olympic career to an incredible NBA run that is entering its 17th campaign in the fall.

Kevin Durant is a true legend of the game, and should be appreciated before he is gone.