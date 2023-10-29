Highlights KD's tenure with the Warriors was seen as a "cheat code" because they were already a dominant team after their record-setting 73-9 season.

Durant's legacy with the Warriors is defined by his two championship rings and finals MVP performances, elevating the team to the only championship contender in the league.

Despite his short tenure, Durant's numbers with the Warriors were still impressive, showcasing his scoring ability and all-around contribution to the team's success.

When Kevin Durant opted to join the Golden State Warriors during 2016 free-agency, there was little doubt across the league who would be winning the NBA championship that following season. Reflecting on the 35-year-old’s short, yet impactful, tenure in the Bay Area, NBA journalist Mark Medina argues that getting KD was the ‘ultimate cheat code’ as the Warriors themselves were already coming off the back of a record-setting 73-9 season.

Revisiting the past - 2016 free-agency

When Kevin Durant announced, via The Players Tribune, his intentions to sign with the then reigning-NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, with his decision came a lot of criticism from analysts and pundits around the league. After all, the Warriors had just broken the NBA record previously held by Michael Jordan’s 1995-96 Chicago Bulls’ for most wins in a season, in which they finished with a 73-9 winning record, while his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder had just lost to the Warriors in the previous campaign’s Western Conference Finals. But if you can’t beat them, join them… right?

According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein, Durant signed a two-year, $54.3 million contract with the Dubs, teaming up with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green among others, including 2014 finals MVP, Andre Iguodala. Nevertheless, the move to the Bay Area proved to be a successful one for the now-13 time NBA All-Star, picking up two NBA championship rings and two finals MVPs, which when looking back, was an inevitability.

Fast-forward to the present, and since his tenure in Golden State, the former MVP has spent time with both the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, of which he has failed to return to the NBA finals. However, in a sit-down interview with Andscape’s Marc J. Spears prior to his debut at the Chase Center, Durant spoke of how he feels about having his jersey retired into the rafters with other Warriors' greats, something of which had been alluded to by Warriors co-chairman and CEO, shortly after KD’s departure back in 2019.

Medina – KD’s arrived ‘morphed’ Golden State into being the ‘only team that could compete for a championship’

Medina argues that Durant’s legacy in Golden State will be his impact on winning two NBA titles for the organization in only three seasons with the team, even though they already had generational players on the roster in Curry, Thompson and Green.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“His legacy with Golden State is that he helped them win two championships with two finals MVP performances, and when you weigh everything, the Warriors have mostly appreciated Kevin Durant for what he was, and what he still is - one of the best scorers in the NBA. And even though the Warriors won a championship before his time there in 2015, they set an NBA regular season record with 73 wins in 2016, and they have some generational talented players with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Draymond Green, a lot of good additional complimentary players with Andre Iguodala, and a lot of other good role players. The reality is getting Kevin Durant was the ultimate cheat code. They quickly morphed themselves from one of many teams that can compete for a championship to being the only team that could compete for a championship. He basically guaranteed that they would win a title with him on the team”.

Short but very, very sweet tenure

Kevin Durant - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 36.7 Points 27.3 Assists 4.3 Rebounds 7.1 Steals 1.1 Blocks 1.1 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

It is still hard to believe that KD only spent three seasons with the Dubs, having accomplished so much during that time by winning the two championship rings and two Finals MVP awards. Nevertheless, per Basketball Reference, in his three seasons with the team, the All-Star averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game, shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from the three-point line. His 5.4 attempts from deep per game still stands as the most of his career with any team. Despite his short tenure with the team he ranks second overall in Warriors history in scoring average per game, behind Wilt Chamberlain who averaged 41.5 points.

Now a member of the Phoenix Suns, another top-ranked team in the Western Conference, seeing his former team in a future playoff series may not been out of the question as he seeks to help lead his team, along with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, to a deep-postseason run in the West which aspirations of making the NBA Finals in what is widely viewed as a championship or bust season. His legacy in Golden State, though, will be rooted deep in Warriors history forever, being a part of one of the greatest dynasties the NBA has ever seen.