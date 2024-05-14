Highlights Kevin Durant is reportedly unhappy in Phoenix due to a lack of team success and communication.

Suns need a point guard or rim protector to improve their current roster for championship contention.

Potential trades with Miami or Golden State could provide the Suns much-needed secondary talent and defense while unloading Durant.

After forcing his way from the Brooklyn Nets to join Devin Booker and eventually Bradley Beal on the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant is reportedly unhappy with his situation. After getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves, head coach Frank Vogel was fired and replaced by Mike Budenholzer, who signed a five-year contract.

The Suns appear to be set with their lineup moving forward. Despite not having a traditional point guard or a defensive-minded center, the Suns' ownership has deemed their roster one of the best in the league and is intent on running it back, hoping for more success next season.

At least one player seems to be unhappy with the direction (or lack thereof) that Matt Ibisha and ownership have chosen to take.

"Kevin Durant, in Phoenix, is a problem...They say that he went more than a month without talking to the head coach. They say that he does not look happy there...You gotta disband this group. They're not a Big Three." -Stephen A. Smith via First Take

If Durant does ask out, it would be for one simple reason: he does not believe he can win a ring in Phoenix. The Suns did not look like true title contenders at any point in the season. Durant is 35 years old, continuing to defy age, but eventually that will catch up with him and before it does, adding a third ring to his hand is his main goal.

A Passing Feeling or True Unhappiness?

Will Durant change his tune as the offseason continues?

Kevin Durant does not have a great track record. He is one of the NBA's greatest offensive players of all time, a 14-time All-Star and four-time scoring champ, but he appears to be scared of commitment.

After leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder on bad terms for the Golden State Warriors in 2016, he eventually forced his way out of California in 2020 to team up with James Harden and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, before disappointment there resulted in him demanding a trade and getting sent to the Suns.

At this point, Durant being rumored to be unhappy is like clockwork.

That said, as Budenholzer takes over and the Suns prepare for another season, they could right the ship before Durant checks out completely. In order to do so, Ibisha needs to take a step back and let the basketball minds run the show. It's clear that the Suns need a facilitator and Budenholzer's defensive scheme with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks was reliant on funneling offenses towards a rim protector, which the Suns don't have.

Phoenix Suns' Tradeable Assets Player/Pick Salary Next Season 2024 Second Round Pick Protected 31-49 (via SAS) N/A 2028 Second Round Pick Protected 31-45 (via BOS) N/A Jusuf Nurkic $18.1 million Grayson Allen $15.6 million Nassir Little $6.7 million Eric Gordon $3.3 million (player option) Josh Okogie $2.9 million (player option) David Roddy $2.8 million (team option) Damion Lee $2.8 million (player option) Drew Eubanks $2.6 million (player option)

If the Suns can add either a point guard or a rim protector to their lineup, Budenholzer will be a little bit more comfortable calling the shots, and there can be some hope that the Suns can find some success.

Unfortunately, the Suns are over the $189.4 million second apron, so signing a player in free agency is simply not a possibility. They could swing a trade for a serviceable player to plug some of their gaps, but a trade usually relies on some draft capital being sent out, and the only incoming picks the Suns can look forward to are second-rounders this year and in 2028.

In short, the Suns went all-in on their so-called "Big Three" and now have totally depleted any tradeable assets and can't fix the glaring holes in their roster.

Suns Can Rebuild On the Fly

By trading one of their three stars, the Suns can get the complimentary pieces they need

If the Suns are serious about winning next season, they need to add the secondary pieces that championship teams understand are important. Having three ball-dominant scorers did not work out this year for the Suns and will not work out next year. They will be unable to fill positions of need by trading their laughable draft capital or secondary pieces and will need to make a splash to add much-needed secondary talent.

The era of Big Threes is effectively over.

With Beal under contract through 2026-27 and having a no-trade clause, teams are unlikely to line up for his services, especially after a disappointing season last year. Booker has expressed an interest in being a Sun for life, so even though the return for Booker would be sizeable, Phoenix is more likely to unload the allegedly disgruntled Durant, who is under team control through the 2025-26 season.

The Suns need a rim protector and a facilitator and will look anywhere to get them if they decide to blow it all up. The Miami Heat have been included in speculation.

"We know the Miami Heat went to two NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler wasn’t able to get them over the hump. You get a guy like Kevin Durant in there. And also, the Miami Heat, they got some pieces. They got some pieces over there." -Kendrick Perkins via First Take

Bam Adebayo would be the ideal player to add to the mix in Phoenix, but the Heat are not looking to trade their star center. If they decide to keep Jimmy Butler after rumblings that he might be headed elsewhere, a core of Butler, Durant, and Adebayo would work well.

Possible Miami/Phoenix Mock Trade Miami Receives Phoenix Receives Kevin Durant Terry Rozier Duncan Robinson Josh Richardson 2029 First Round Pick

In this proposed trade, the Suns don't get the massive, pick-laden package for Durant they may have wanted, but they do get two players who can run point in Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson, one unprotected pick, and some added offense in Duncan Robinson. The Heat clearly win this trade and would be favorites to win the Eastern Conference in 2025, and the Suns make a necessary move.

If the Suns--and they likely will--want a friendlier return for Durant, they will have to look at a team with younger talent that is wasting away. A mock trade proposed by Bleacher Report had the Suns receiving Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and two first-round picks for Durant.

That trade was contingent on the Warriors landing the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, which didn't happen. As the Suns need an athletic big man and someone who can facilitate the offense, Phoenix would be likely to look at a different deal.

Possible Golden State/Phoenix Mock Trade Golden State Receives Phoenix Receives Kevin Durant 2026 First-Round Pick Gary Payton II Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody Brandin Podziemski Trayce Jackson-Davis

In this proposed trade, the Warriors manage to hold onto Jonathan Kuminga, who is believed to be the cornerstone of their future, but they give up two players who will receive All-Rookie votes in Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Both of those players fill a need in Phoenix, and Wiggins, Moses Moody, and Gary Payton II are talented players but also match salary.

That trade would effectively end Golden State's two-timeline plan, but it would allow Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thomspon, and Durant one more chance to compete for a title as they ride off into the sunset, assuming Green and Durant have buried the hatchet.

For the Suns, Booker and Beal would be volume scorers around a refreshed young core and would be in contention for the next several years. Golden State would get two or three seasons to compete before they wind up in the cellar of the NBA, which seems inevitable at some point.