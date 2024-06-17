Highlights Durant's departure from Golden State was due to various factors, including on-court drama with Draymond Green.

Durant's time in Brooklyn was marred by injuries and drama, failing to make a deep playoff run despite forming a powerful offensive trio with Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Durant's move to Phoenix has not brought success due to roster limitations and financial constraints.

There are any number of superlatives that could be used to describe Kevin Durant's iconic, but confusing career: purest scorer of all time, greatest shooting seven-footer ever, the lifelong second-best player, and many more. Although Durant's NBA journey has been a weird, winding path of four teams and varied success, there is no doubt that he is one of the greatest basketball players to ever lace them up.

In May 2019, Durant was on top of the basketball world. He had just won two straight championships, earning consecutive Finals MVPs on a team with Stephen Curry. He was widely regarded as a top-three player at worst (with a claim for first) and was looking to help his Golden State Warriors complete just the sixth three-peat in NBA history.

However, in Game 5 of their second-round series against James Harden's Houston Rockets, Durant strained his calf and had to leave the game. After missing Golden State's next nine games, he attempted to suit up for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors, but tore his Achilles just 12 minutes in.

Toronto went on to win that series, Leonard hoisted the Finals MVP trophy, and Durant was pushed off the throne he worked so hard to reach as arguably the best player in the world. Little did he know, Durant would enter NBA darkness for the next half-decade despite returning to nearly peak form on the court.

How did we end up here?

Several Factors Led To Durant's Departure From Golden State

Durant asked out and joined Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn despite a perfect basketball fit in Golden State

Durant's unfortunate Achilles injury notwithstanding, he appeared ready to leave Golden State throughout his third season as a Warrior for a few reasons. Similarly to the infamous Jordan Poole exit, Draymond Green had a hand in Durant's inauspicious ending with the Warriors due to several on-court incidents and off-court drama.

NBA fans best remember their public beef after a game against the Los Angeles Clippers where they argued over a failed late-game possession.

Another probable factor in Durant's premature goodbye to Golden State was the constant disrespect he received for succeeding on the admittedly stacked Warriors teams. It appeared no one was going to respect his championships with the franchise even if he won the Finals MVP, as Golden State simply had too much talent for any team to beat them if healthy.

Two of the top-three players next to an elite supporting cast that included Green, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala were too overpowered for the rest of the league.

Durant said an icy goodbye to the Warriors and headed off to the Brooklyn Nets to team up with his close friend Kyrie Irving. Viewers were extremely excited to watch two of the most talented offensive players ever share the court, expecting a light show on a nightly basis once Durant returned from the Achilles tear.

Free Agency Mistake? Team Years Record Playoff Games Won Durant PPG Warriors 2017-2019 182-64 46 25.8 Nets 2021-2023 125-64 7 29.0

*Excludes Durant's year spent injured

Although Durant and Irving did some special things offensively together, they were never able to go on a deep playoff run for many reasons. When they both asked out in February 2023, it concluded one of the more disappointing eras of basketball in recent memory.

Durant Was Incredible In Brooklyn, But His Teammates Let Him Down

Harden and Irving's off-court drama and injuries derailed any hope the Nets had at a title

The theme for Durant's entire Nets' tenure that spanned three-and-a-half years was constant: when everyone was on the court together, Brooklyn was a dominant team offensively and in the win column. In 2021, the Nets traded for Harden to complete arguably the most talented offensive trio the league had ever seen, and it worked nearly immediately.

Nets' Offensive Dominance Players GP W-L ORTG NBA Rank Irving/Durant/Harden 21 18-3 119.6 1st Irving/Durant 74 47-27 122.4 1st

With these three players together, the Nets earned the East's second seed and shredded the Boston Celtics in the first round to earn a date with the Milwaukee Bucks. Brooklyn destroyed the outmatched Bucks in Games 1 and 2 by a record margin. All looked great until Harden suffered a severe hamstring strain, and Irving rolled his ankle, effectively costing both players the rest of the series (Harden played but was extremely limited).

Durant played one of the greatest games in NBA history to steal Game 5 on his own, dropping 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists to single-handedly lift his Nets to a 3-2 lead. Unfortunately, Brooklyn would lose Games 6 and 7, with Durant's infamous "toe on the line" three-pointer almost sneaking the Nets into the Conference Finals.

Harden and Irving's off-court drama ended the big-three, and Brooklyn was swept away by the Celtics the following season. Although 2023 was going great, Irving's contract dispute led to his exit at the trade deadline, and Durant quickly followed suit. It was a swift ending to a failed partnership between two of the greatest players ever.

KD Has Continued His Excellence in Phoenix but Has Little Hope for a Title

Suns don't have a strong enough roster to compete as Durant's final chapter approaches

Durant's two playoff exits since arriving with the Phoenix Suns have been similar: inadequate rosters asking stars to save them through incredible shotmaking, ending in quick defeat each time. In 2023, the Suns didn't have enough after trading Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson to Brooklyn for Durant, and they were dealt with easily by the future-champion Denver Nuggets.

In the 2023 off-season, Phoenix inexplicably tried to put a band-aid on their thin roster by trading for Bradley Beal and his lucrative contract, tying up much of their cap space on three extremely similar players. Phoenix quickly discovered that this formula didn't work, as solely relying on pull-up jump shooting cannot beat a superior team, and the Minnesota Timberwolves swept them in the first round.

Phoenix Is Stuck Player Contract 2025 Cap Hit % of Salary Cap Durant 2 years/$105M $51.2M 36.3% Booker 4 years/$221M $49.4M 35.0% Beal 3 years/$161M $50.2M 35.6% Total 9 years/$487M $150.8M 106.9%

Because of the new CBA and its harsh punishment on luxury tax teams, Durant is now trapped on a Suns roster hamstrung by its three huge contracts, with little future flexibility. Since 2019, Durant has won just two playoff series, been through six coaches, and has just gotten farther away from contention than ever before. It is a sad ending to a legendary career.