The 2006-07 NBA season was a disappointing one for the Boston Celtics . In fact, it was one of the worst regular seasons in the Celtics' storied franchise history.

They finished the campaign with a record of 24-58, the second-worst winning percentage in a single season that the Celtics had ever posted. The only season in franchise history that was worse would have been the 1996-97 campaign, when the Celtics went 15-67.

This was the second year in a row that the Celtics missed the NBA Playoffs . It was also the third time in four years that the Celtics had posted a record below .500.

The team was in need of some wholesale changes. Instead of taking the slow approach and building through the NBA Draft , the Celtics decided to be aggressive and retool around their franchise star, Paul Pierce .

The first step in this process was acquiring Ray Allen from the Seattle SuperSonics. A trade package centered around the draft rights to their fifth overall pick from the 2007 NBA Draft managed to get the job done. However, the Celtics had an even bigger move to make during the 2007 offseason.

The Celtics had been working hard that offseason in hopes of acquiring Kevin Garnett from the Minnesota Timberwolves . It took a little bit of time, but the deal got done.

Garnett to the Celtics – Trade Details Celtics Receive Timberwolves Receive Kevin Garnett Ryan Gomes Gerald Green Al Jefferson Theo Ratliff Sebastian Telfair 2009 First-Round Pick (via BOS) 2009 First-Round Pick (via MIN)

After this trade, any fears that the Celtics may have had about Pierce being a potential flight risk were certainly gone. The Celtics had assembled a superteam. The newly-minted Big Three in Boston was ready to completely change the trajectory of the franchise.

The New Big Three In Boston Wasted No Time

Celtics go from bottom-feeders to champions

Considering how much the Celtics gave up in the trade for Garnett, there was a lot of potential for this trade to blow up in their faces. To this day, this trade remains the largest number of players traded for a single player in NBA history. That being said, considering the special talent that Garnett was, it was a much safer gamble than most.

The Celtics had the second-worst record in the league during the 2006-07 season. In 2007-08, their record of 66-16 topped the entire association. It was an incredible 42-win turnaround for the Celtics, the largest in NBA history. That 66-16 record was also good for the third-best regular season mark in franchise history.

Kevin Garnett – 2007-08 Stats Category Stat PPG 18.8 RPG 9.2 SPG 1.4 BPG 1.3 PER 25.3 TS% 58.8 WS 12.9 WS/48 .265

Garnett was an absolute game-changer for the Celtics. He finished third in MVP voting during the 2007-08 season. While he fell short of that individual honor, Garnett did win his first Defensive Player of the Year award. The Big Ticket led the Celtics to being the best defensive unit in the NBA that season, posting a defensive rating of 98.1.

The success did not stop in just the regular season. The Celtics knocked off the Atlanta Hawks , Cleveland Cavaliers , and Detroit Pistons on route to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1987.

They managed to finish the job in the NBA Finals, taking down the L.A. Lakers 4-2 to win their first championship since 1986. That moment led to one of the most iconic soundbites in NBA history.

Somewhat surprisingly, this was the only championship that the Celtics would win with Garnett on the team. They fell just short of another possible championship in 2010. That year, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers would secure some payback for 2008 after a nail-biting victory in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

After LeBron James formed his own Big Three with the Miami Heat . The Celtics window to win again was quietly shut.

Nonetheless, Garnett's time with the Celtics can be seen as nothing but a success. He, alongside Pierce and Allen, fueled a massive turnaround for the Celtics organization. He even left them with a pretty great parting gift on his way out of the team.

The Timberwolves Fail To Do Much Of Anything

The return for Garnett turned out to be a bargain for the Celtics

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the massive haul for Garnett, the Timberwolves did not really get great value for trading the former MVP to the Celtics. There were some bright spots to the deal, but for a player of Garnett's caliber, it simply does not cut it.

Al Jefferson – Stats with the Timberwolves Category Stat PPG 20.1 RPG 10.4 BPG 1.4 FG% 49.9 TS% 53.1

The good news for the Timberwolves was that Al Jefferson turned out to be a pretty good NBA pro. The bad news was that he only played three seasons with the team and was eventually traded to the Utah Jazz in the 2010 offseason.

The other piece of good news was getting their 2009 draft pick back from the Celtics. They were a bad team in 2009 and that pick turned into the sixth overall pick. The bad news was they used it on Johnny Flynn instead of Stephen Curry in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Gomes and Telfair were role players in Minnesota for a few seasons. Ratliff and Green both failed to survive the full 2007-08 campaign with the Wolves. The 28th pick in the 2009 draft that was also acquired from the Celtics was used on Wayne Ellington, who spent a couple of years as a role player in Minnesota before being traded.

The Celtics Obviously Won This Trade

An all-time trade goes in the Celtics' favor

It should be obvious to everyone that the Celtics won this trade. Garnett led the league in win shares during the 2008 playoffs, en route to the Celtics' championship.

Kevin Garnett – 2008 Playoff Stats Category Stat PPG 20.4 RPG 10.5 SPG 1.3 BPG 1.1 TS% 54.2 WS 4.1

The part of this deal that makes things even sweeter is the Celtics eventually got to ship Garnett as a part of the famous blockbuster with the Brooklyn Nets that would lead to them assembling their current championship core. Not only did the Celtics get their cake, they got to eat it too.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.