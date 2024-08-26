Key Takeaways Kevin Garnett's claim that Giannis is the "fourth-best" player in the East is questionable at best.

Garnett said Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid are better despite the pair not having the same accolades.

The disrespectful claim overlooks Giannis' MVPs, titles, and litany of other awards.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time NBA MVP, an NBA champion, a Finals MVP and the winner of the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Those are only a few bullet points on the list of the Milwaukee Bucks star's career accomplishments.

Apparently, though, one former NBA great, who also has a title under his belt and is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, doesn't think Antetokounmpo's last few seasons have been satisfactory.

So he decided to make a wild claim that's flat-out disrespectful—and, also, just wrong.

Kevin Garnett Claims Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Fourth-Best Player' in East

Former Celtic says Tatum, Embiid are better

Kevin Garnett is one of the best defensive forwards in NBA history. It took him a large chunk of his career, but he finally won a championship in 2008 with the Boston Celtics .

However, he seems to be a prisoner of the moment when it comes to the player pecking order in the Eastern Conference.

On the Ticket & The Truth Podcast with his former teammate Paul Pierce (h/t Back in the Day Hoops), Garnett had some interesting things to say about Antetokonmpo's status as one of the best players in the league. Or, rather, not one of the best players in the league.

"He’s probably like the, what, fourth-best player over there? I mean, fourth-best player in the East? ... You can’t say [he is] with Embiid over there ... With Jayson Tatum up there.”

Tatum won his first title last season with the Celtics, but teammate Jaylen Brown was named Finals MVP. Tatum has never won a league MVP; the closest he came was in the 2022-23 campaign, when he finished fourth in the voting.

Antetokounmpo was third in the voting that season.

Embiid has yet to make it out of the Eastern Conference semifinals despite making the playoffs each of the last seven seasons. He does have an MVP to his name, but he still falls one shy of Antetokounmpo, who's finished inside the top four in MVP voting every season since 2018-19, when he won his first.

And then won his second the following year.

Tatum and Embiid are two of the best players in the NBA, certainly in the Eastern Conference. But to say they're better than Antetokounmpo or that the Bucks' star is somehow the fourth-best player in the East is disrespectful, considering everything he's accomplished.

Giannis is known for carrying a chip on his shoulder, and the 2024 offseason has seen the media, players and now former players hand him more reason to be motivated heading into the 2024-25 campaign.